Featured

Cooper Kupp Unsure of Future With Rams

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10)

Rams wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, says he will play next season. Whether that is in a Los Angeles Rams jersey or not remains to be seen. The former Super Bowl MVP was the subject of trade speculation throughout the regular season. With Puka Nacua emerging as a true number one receiver, other peers are wondering if Kupp’s time is up in Los Angeles. Especially after his production dipped toward the end of the season.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of good football left in me,” Kupp said in the Rams’ final open locker room session of the season. “I’ll be playing football next year. That much I know.”

“Who knows what’s going to happen,” Kupp said. “That’s out of my control. And we will see what it’s going to be. I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

Cooper Kupp currently has two seasons left on the contract extension he inked in 2022. He is guaranteed $5 million in 2025. Considering this, he will most likely be a hot commodity on the trade market in the coming months.

Cooper Kupp to Play Next Season, but Unsure of Future With Rams 

Possible Destinations for Cooper Kupp if he Moves on From Los Angeles

There are plenty of teams around the NFL that could use the services of Cooper Kupp. Even with him getting older, Kupp can still thrive in the right environment. One team to keep an eye on if the Rams do move the former receiving triple-crown winner is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are in need of a secondary pass-catcher to take some pressure off of Courtland Sutton. Not to mention, Kupp would be a solid security blanket for young quarterback, Bo Nix.

Another team to watch out for is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens need another weapon alongside Zay Flowers, especially with the inconsistencies with Rashod Bateman. The Ravens already have a strong rushing attack, but another weapon for Lamar Jackson could not hurt. Last, but not least; the Detroit Lions would give Kupp a great chance at another ring. He and Amon-Ra St. Brown would form one of the best receiver duos in the league. Not to mention, Kupp is already familiar with quarterback, Jared Goff. With all of this in mind, the Los Angeles Rams will have plenty of options if they do decide to move on from their veteran wide receiver.

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Rams
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10)

Cooper Kupp Unsure of Future With Rams

Author image Mathew Huff  •  2h
Featured
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) team owner Mat Ishbia
Bradley Beal Open to Waiving No-Trade Clause
Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Featured
2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants and Betting Odds
Rockets Still View Jalen Green as Potential Max Player
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 15 2025
Featured
NBA: Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans Want to Deal Brandon Ingram by Trade Deadline
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 31 2024
Featured
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors chews on his mouthpiece.
Warriors Held a Players-Only Meeting Before Loss to Lakers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 26 2024
Featured
Jimmy Butler vs. Milwaukee
Jimmy Butler More Likely to Remain With Heat Past Deadline
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 23 2024
Featured
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers
Thunder Agree to Four-Year Extension With Alex Caruso
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 23 2024
More News
Arrow to top