Cooper Kupp Unsure of Future With Rams

Rams wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, says he will play next season. Whether that is in a Los Angeles Rams jersey or not remains to be seen. The former Super Bowl MVP was the subject of trade speculation throughout the regular season. With Puka Nacua emerging as a true number one receiver, other peers are wondering if Kupp’s time is up in Los Angeles. Especially after his production dipped toward the end of the season.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of good football left in me,” Kupp said in the Rams’ final open locker room session of the season. “I’ll be playing football next year. That much I know.” “Who knows what’s going to happen,” Kupp said. “That’s out of my control. And we will see what it’s going to be. I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

Cooper Kupp currently has two seasons left on the contract extension he inked in 2022. He is guaranteed $5 million in 2025. Considering this, he will most likely be a hot commodity on the trade market in the coming months.

Cooper Kupp to Play Next Season, but Unsure of Future With Rams

Possible Destinations for Cooper Kupp if he Moves on From Los Angeles

There are plenty of teams around the NFL that could use the services of Cooper Kupp. Even with him getting older, Kupp can still thrive in the right environment. One team to keep an eye on if the Rams do move the former receiving triple-crown winner is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are in need of a secondary pass-catcher to take some pressure off of Courtland Sutton. Not to mention, Kupp would be a solid security blanket for young quarterback, Bo Nix.

Another team to watch out for is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens need another weapon alongside Zay Flowers, especially with the inconsistencies with Rashod Bateman. The Ravens already have a strong rushing attack, but another weapon for Lamar Jackson could not hurt. Last, but not least; the Detroit Lions would give Kupp a great chance at another ring. He and Amon-Ra St. Brown would form one of the best receiver duos in the league. Not to mention, Kupp is already familiar with quarterback, Jared Goff. With all of this in mind, the Los Angeles Rams will have plenty of options if they do decide to move on from their veteran wide receiver.