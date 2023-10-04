MLB News and Rumors

Corbin Carroll becomes youngest Diamondbacks player to hit a postseason home run

Jeremy Freeborn
The Arizona Diamondbacks won their first game of the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason, and in the process, right fielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington made franchise history. In the 6-3 Diamondbacks win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Carroll became the youngest Diamondbacks player to ever hit a postseason home run at 23 years and 43 days old.

Who is the Youngest MLB Player to hit a postseason home run?

Andruw Jones of Willemstad, Curacao became the youngest player in Major League Baseball history to hit a postseason home run on October 17, 1996. At the age of 19 years and 177 days old, Jones hit a home run in the sixth inning in a 15-0 Atlanta Braves blowout win over the St. Louis Cardinals in game seven of the National League Championship Series.

Diamondbacks use power to beat the Brewers

Carroll was one of three Diamondbacks players to hit a home run on Tuesday. He was joined by second baseman Ketel Marte of Nizao, Dominican Republic and catcher Gabriel Moreno of Barquisimeto, Venezuela. In all, the Diamondbacks had four extra base hits as first baseman Christian Walker of Norristown, Pennsylvania had a double.

Carroll’s 2023 Major League Baseball Statistics

This past season Carroll was a National League All-Star and is the favourite to win the National League Rookie of the Year. He batted .285 with 25 home runs and 76 runs batted in. During 155 games, 645 plate appearances and 565 at bats, Carroll scored 116 runs and had 161 hits, 30 doubles, 10 triples, 54 stolen bases, 57 walks, 286 total bases, six sacrifice bunts, and four sacrifice flies.

Carroll led the National League with 10 triples. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt of Colleyville, Texas led Major League Baseball with 11 triples. Carroll was second in the National League in stolen bases. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela led Major League Baseball with 73 stolen bases, while Oakland Athletics centerfielder Esteury Ruiz of Azua, Dominican Republic was second with 67 stolen bases.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
