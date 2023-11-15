MLB News and Rumors

Corbin Carroll named NL Rookie of the Year

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington was named the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday. He becomes the first Diamondbacks player in franchise history to reserve the honour.

2023 MLB Regular Season Statistics

Carroll batted .285 with 25 home runs and 76 runs batted in. During 155 games, 565 at bats, 645 plate appearances, he scored 116 runs, and had 161 hits, 30 doubles, 10 triples, 54 stolen bases, 57 walks, 286 total bases, six sacrifice bunts, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .362, and a slugging percentage of .506.

Led National League in Triples

Carroll led the National League in triples with 10. He had one more triple than his Diamondbacks teammate Ketel Marte of Nizao, Dominican Republic, who was second on the list with nine. The Major League leader in triples this season was Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas, who had 11 triples. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jimmy Williams of St. Louis, Missouri holds the Major League record for most triples in a season by a rookie with 27, which was set in 1899.

Second in National League in Stolen Bases

Carroll was second in the National League in stolen bases this season with 54. The only player with more stolen bases was Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela, who had 73 stolen bases. It is widely expected that Acuna Jr. will be named the National League Most Valuable Player. In addition to leading MLB in stolen bases, he led the Majors in runs (149), hits (217), on base percentage (.416), and total bases (383). St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Vince Coleman of Jacksonville, Florida holds the Major League Baseball record for most stolen bases as a rookie, as he had 110 in 1985.

National League Champion

Yes, I know that Carroll’s postseason statistics were not taken into account by voters when selecting Carroll as rookie of the year, however he had an impact for Arizona in the postseason, and contributed to the team that won the National League Championship Series. In 17 games, he batted .273 with two home runs and 10 runs batted in.

Topics  
Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

