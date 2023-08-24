Featured

Corey Davis Stepping Away From NFL

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis

Wide receiver, Corey Davis, is making a bold move to step away from his NFL career at only 28 years old. Davis said he has been thinking over the decision for “some time now.” The current Jets and former Titans wideout has had some great moments in his NFL career, but has seemingly struggled to make the next step towards an up and coming star wideout. Without Corey Davis, the New York Jets wide receiver core is going to look a bit different as we approach the NFL regular season.

Wide Receiver, Corey Davis, Stepping Away From NFL Career at Age 28 

Corey Davis’ NFL Career

Corey Davis has played six NFL seasons. He was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans where he spent four seasons. During his Tennessee tenure, Davis logged 207 catches for 2,851 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a catch percentage of 61.2 percent. His most impressive campaign came in the 2020 season where he recorded a total of 65 receptions, 984 yards, and five touchdowns. However, Davis was never able to have quite the same impact once he joined the New York Jets.

Sadly, it will remain a mystery of how he would have fared this coming year with Aaron Rodgers coming in to take over the quarterback duties. During Davis’ two seasons in New York, the former Western Michigan product produced 66 catches on 123 targets, 1,028 yards, only six touchdowns, and a catch percentage rate of 53.7 percentage. One could attribute his faltering production in New York to poor quarterback play, but there still seems to be something going on behind the scenes with Corey Davis. Especially with his decision to step away from pro football at such a young age.

New York’s Wide Receiver Room

Even without Corey Davis, Aaron Rodgers will still have plenty of weapons at his disposal. They still have the young and promising Garrett Wilson and they just signed running back, Dalvin Cook. Not to mention, the team just activated Breece Hall off of the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Hall was gaining some Rookie of the Year consideration last season before his season-ending injury. On top of this, the Jets also brought in a familiar face in Allen Lazard for Rodgers and they also possess the likes of Mecole Hardman, a player who was teammates with Patrick Mahomes, and Tyler Conklin. Hopefully, Corey Davis can figure out whatever he needs to and have a prosperous life outside of the NFL.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Trade Talks Could Pick Up Again Soon

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 23 2023
Featured
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Expect Josh Jacobs to Report to Team Before Week One
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 22 2023
Featured
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football 2023: Top Wide Receivers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 21 2023
Featured
WATCH- Aidan Hutchinson Has Lions Singing Billie Jean
Aidan Hutchinson Happy With Detroit Lions
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 19 2023
Featured
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Four Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2023
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 15 2023
Featured
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart walks.
Josh Hart and New York Knicks Agree to Four-Year, $81 Million Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 9 2023
Featured
NFL: NFC Wild Card-Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Vikings Non-Committal to Kirk Cousins Beyond 2023
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top