Corey Davis Stepping Away From NFL

Wide receiver, Corey Davis, is making a bold move to step away from his NFL career at only 28 years old. Davis said he has been thinking over the decision for “some time now.” The current Jets and former Titans wideout has had some great moments in his NFL career, but has seemingly struggled to make the next step towards an up and coming star wideout. Without Corey Davis, the New York Jets wide receiver core is going to look a bit different as we approach the NFL regular season.

Corey Davis’ NFL Career

Corey Davis has played six NFL seasons. He was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans where he spent four seasons. During his Tennessee tenure, Davis logged 207 catches for 2,851 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a catch percentage of 61.2 percent. His most impressive campaign came in the 2020 season where he recorded a total of 65 receptions, 984 yards, and five touchdowns. However, Davis was never able to have quite the same impact once he joined the New York Jets.

Sadly, it will remain a mystery of how he would have fared this coming year with Aaron Rodgers coming in to take over the quarterback duties. During Davis’ two seasons in New York, the former Western Michigan product produced 66 catches on 123 targets, 1,028 yards, only six touchdowns, and a catch percentage rate of 53.7 percentage. One could attribute his faltering production in New York to poor quarterback play, but there still seems to be something going on behind the scenes with Corey Davis. Especially with his decision to step away from pro football at such a young age.

New York’s Wide Receiver Room

Even without Corey Davis, Aaron Rodgers will still have plenty of weapons at his disposal. They still have the young and promising Garrett Wilson and they just signed running back, Dalvin Cook. Not to mention, the team just activated Breece Hall off of the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Hall was gaining some Rookie of the Year consideration last season before his season-ending injury. On top of this, the Jets also brought in a familiar face in Allen Lazard for Rodgers and they also possess the likes of Mecole Hardman, a player who was teammates with Patrick Mahomes, and Tyler Conklin. Hopefully, Corey Davis can figure out whatever he needs to and have a prosperous life outside of the NFL.

