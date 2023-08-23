NFL News and Rumors

Titans’ Will Levis Signs Lifetime Supply Deal With Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Dan Girolamo
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis

Will Levis loves mayonnaise. The Tennesse Titans rookie quarterback has signed a lifetime supply deal with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Will Levis Becomes Brand Ambassador For Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Once Levis poured mayo into his morning coffee, the rookie QB has been associated with the condiment. Now, he signs an “unprecedented deal” for a lifetime supply of mayonnaise.

“I’ll admit I did not expect my mayonnaise and coffee combination to go viral – but I’m glad it did because it brought this partnership to life,” Levis said in a statement. “Hellmann’s is a staple ingredient for me and getting to show my fans how to use it in different ways, whether it’s game day dishes or mixing it in my coffee, knowing I’ll have the mayonnaise in my fridge for a lifetime is a dream come true.”

Will Levis Battling For Backup Quarterback Position

With the endorsement deal out of the way, Levis can now focus on playing quarterback for the Titans.

Ryan Tannehill will start the season as the Titans’ starting quarterback. However, Levis is battling 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis for the backup role.

Drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis was ranked as one of the four best QB prospects in his class, alongside Bryce Young, CJ Stoud, and Anthony Richardson.

After starting his career at Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky for the 2021 season. In two years with the Wildcats, Levis threw for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 23 touchdowns along with 11 rushing touchdowns.

In his only preseason appearance against the Chicago Bears, Levis went 9/14 for 85 yards and one interception.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
