Could Real Madrid’s Soccer Stadium in Spain be the Next Overseas NFL Game Host?

David Evans
The NFL continues to broaden its global appeal, with the announcement of a game at Corinthians Stadium in Brazil set for 2024. This move prompts speculation about the next international location for an NFL game. High on the list of potential venues is Real Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain.

Bernabéu Next Up for NFL Overseas Game?

The Santiago Bernabéu, a landmark in European sports architecture, is not just home to European soccer giants, Real Madrid,  but a multipurpose venue. It boasts a capacity of 81,044, which will rise to over 85,000 post-renovation.

Its impressive features include a retractable roof and a soon-to-be-added retractable pitch. These enhancements, part of a €525-million renovation project, elevate the stadium to the forefront of modern sports venues.

The renovation, which commenced in 2019, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions, leading to its expected completion in 2023. The ambitious project involves innovative techniques reminiscent of Roman engineering but executed with contemporary technology. The goal is to maintain the stadium’s operational status throughout the football season.

Other Big Events Hosted at the Bernabéu

But the Bernabéu is more than just a soccer stadium. It has hosted a range of high-profile events, including concerts by Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as the 2010 Champions League Final and the 2018 Copa Libertadores Final. This versatility demonstrates its capability to host varied large-scale events, making it a suitable candidate for an NFL game.

The renovated stadium, envisioned as a “digital stadium of the future,” is set to feature a 360-degree screen, more restaurants, a shopping center, and a hotel with pitch-view rooms. These attractions aim to transform it into a year-round tourist destination, a vision that aligns with the NFL’s goals of expanding its global reach and engaging new audiences.

With the NFL’s growing interest in international games, the Santiago Bernabéu, positioned in the heart of Madrid, emerges as a strong contender. Its state-of-the-art facilities, coupled with Spain’s passion for sports, position it uniquely as an ideal venue for the NFL’s next overseas venture.

As the league explores new horizons, the Bernabéu stands ready, not just as a monument to soccer, but as a beacon of global sports entertainment.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
