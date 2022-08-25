Cowboys LT Tyron Smith To Miss Multiple Months With Injury

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith set to miss multiple months of action after suffering torn hamstring on Wednesday.

Smith has been one of the best players for Dallas, but it looks like they’ll be without him now for a significant amount of time.

The 31-year-old went down during practice with what first appeared to be an injury to his knee, and when tests were done, there was no apparent damage to his ACL, which was good news. However additional testing found that Smith’s hamstring was torn, leaving the Cowboys missing a big part of their offensive line.

Cowboys’ left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn left hamstring during Wednesday’s practice that will keep him out indefinitely and could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season, sources tell @toddarcher and me. pic.twitter.com/CBd7XTOeyg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2022

Smith has been a pivotal part of the front line since joining Dallas back in 2011, and he’s their longest serving player. He was selected in the first round of the draft that year, and when fit he has been up there with the top offensive linemen in the NFL.

The Cowboys may have to rely on rookie pick Tyler Smith now that Tyron is out, however Tyler Smith wasn’t originally in their plans to play in that position.

Dallas could also look to the free agency or the trade market to replace Tyron Smith. There is a familiar face in Eric Fisher who is unsigned. The former No.1 overall pick in 2013 is without a team ahead of the season. He started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

With #Cowboys Tyron Smith expected to miss multiple months, a name to watch is former #Chiefs OT Eric Fisher as a replacement. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 25, 2022

With the season starting in less than three weeks against the Buccaneers, a solution must be found sooner rather than later.