Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to miss 6 to 8 weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. During the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SNF, Prescott suffered a thumb fracture of his throwing hand.

According to multiple reports, the team’s medical staff presumed the injury was a sprain last night. However, his injury has been diagnosed as a thumb fracture. Todd Archer of ESPN first reported this news.

On Monday, the quarterback is scheduled to meet with a hand specialist. Per NBC Sports, Prescott will likely have a pin and plate inserted to help secure the thumb joint.

Dak Prescott will meet with the medical staff Monday and surgery on his injured thumb will follow. Read how he plans to approach his injury ⬇️#TBvsDAL | @BankofAmerica — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 12, 2022

Prescott will return either for Week 7 against the Detroit Lions or Week 8 versus the Chicago Bears. Both October matchups are home games for the Cowboys.

For Week 2, the Cowboys are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET. In the following weeks, Dallas will face the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, Dallas has a bye week in Week 9. Head coach Mike McCarthy will have to start backup quarterback Cooper Rush, unless the team decides to take a chance on Cam Newton.

On social media, some Cowboys fans are also advocating the team to sign Colin Kaepernick as well. During the offseason, Kaepernick practiced with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, during a live segment of ESPN’s First Take, retired Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin shot down the idea. “Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff,” said Irvin.

“Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now. Come on, man. Let’s stop all of the sudden thinking we can go and resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team. I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush.”

And Irvin is the voice of reason here. Through 11 career games, Rush has thrown 3 touchdowns to 1 interception, passed for 488 yards, and has completed 60.3% of his passes. The 28-year-old is definitely a better option for the Cowboys over Kaepernick.

But what about Newton? Well, last season was terrible. In eight games with the Carolina Panthers, Newton threw 4 touchdowns to 5 interceptions, passed for 684 yards, and finished with a 54.8 completion percentage. At this stage of his football career, he’s an inaccurate passer. This explains why the quarterback remains unsigned.

While Newton could thrive on a team like the Cowboys, Prescott struggled in Week 1. So, Newton would probably share the same fate. The offense is much worse without Amari Cooper. In March, the Cowboys traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.