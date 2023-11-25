NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys vs Commanders Join List Of Most Watched NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Ever

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cowboys vs Commanders Join List Of Most Watched NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Ever

The Dallas Cowboys’ 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders was hardly one of the most anticipated games of the NFL season. However, that didn’t stop a whopping 41 million viewers from tuning into the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day matchup, according to CBS Sports.

The Cowboys vs Commanders game finished as the most-watched program since last year’s Super Bowl. The game also marked the third-most watched NFL regular season game ever and the second-most watched Thanksgiving Day game in history, behind only the Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving Day game from a season ago.

The game peaked with 44.265 million viewers, which also helped Paramount+ set a new record for its most-streamed NFL regular season game ever.

Here are the most-watched NFL Thanksgiving Day games of all time.

  1. Cowboys vs Giants (2022) — 42 million viewers
  2. Cowboys vs Commanders (2023) — 41 million viewers
  3. Cowboys vs Raiders (2021) — 40.8 million viewers
  4. Cowboys vs Dolphins (1993) — 38.4 million viewers
  5. Cowboys vs Chiefs (1995) — 35.7 million viewers
  6. Cowboys vs Redskins (2016) — 35.1 million viewers

Cowboys Are Common Theme In Most-Watched Thanksgiving Day Games Ever

There were a few different reasons that the game was wildly successful.

The Cowboys vs Commanders game earned arguably the best time slot of the tripleheader. Airing at 4:30 pm ET, the game brought together families on the East and West Coasts and came at an ideal time during Thanksgiving Day. Fans on the East Coast were able to watch the game between lunch and dinner while fans on the West Coast got to enjoy the game shortly after lunch at 1:30 pm PST.

Part of the reason that Dallas drew the coveted time slot despite the lackluster matchup is that the Cowboys have historically been among the top-rated Thanksgiving Day games.

Even prior to this year’s success, the Cowboys had been featured in the top five most-watched Thanksgiving Day NFL games. Dallas set a record for the most-watched game ever in 2021 against the Raiders and broke the mark again with 42 million viewers last year versus the Giants.

Dolly Parton Provides Halftime Entertainment

Like the Super Bowl, the NFL Thanksgiving Day games also provide a halftime entertainment show. While the Lions-Packers opted for rapper Jack Harlow and the 49ers-Seahawks selected Steve Aoki to entertain a younger audience, the Cowboys and Commanders made a more auspicious choice.

Singer and legend Dolly Parton performed at the Cowboys halftime show. The 77-year-old dressed in a Cowboys cheerleader uniform.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (

NFL Week 12 Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP Pick

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  44min
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
NFL Week 12 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 12 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
dolphins int return end half vs jets (1)
Black Friday Football: NFL Fans Get Prime Opportunity to Watch Miami Dolphins Pick Off New York Jets During New Holiday Tradition
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards
How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson
NFL Week 12 Player Props: Rhamondre Stevenson Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
NFL Week 12 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys
3 Reasons Why Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Earned Massive Ratings
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top