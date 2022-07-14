NBA News and Rumors

Crazy Stat Reveals Nikola Jokic Almost Makes More Than 35 NHL Free-Agents

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

NHL free agency has been going on and it’s certainly been a wild time. Guys like Johnny Gaudreau, Jack Campbell, Claude Giroux, and Curtis Lazar are all going to be playing for new teams next season. While NHL free agency is going on, the NBA free agency is also still going on and some of the signings that a few max contract players made earlier this month are almost more than 35 combined NHL contracts.

According to Spotrac on Twitter, when the first 35 free agents signed in the NHL, it was worth a combined $265 million. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets recently signed a five-year $264 million supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets. This means that he’s almost making as much as 35 guys in the NHL do.

Why Do NHL Players Get Paid Less Than NBA Players?

There are a few different reasons why the NHL doesn’t have the same type of contracts that leagues like the MLB, NBA, or NFL have. The biggest one is because of the smaller revenue from TV deals. The National Football League, Major League Baseball, and the National Basketball Association all have huge TV deals and that allows them to make plenty of money. The National Hockey League certainly has a few great deals in place, but it doesn’t compare to what the NBA and other leagues can offer.

This likely isn’t going to change anytime soon because in terms of sports watched, the NBA, MLB, and NFL are always going to be at the top in America.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets Have a Big Year

Outside of the huge contract that Nikola Jokic just signed with the Denver Nuggets, this is going to be a huge year for the Denver Nuggets. Denver had to deal with a few tough injuries to both their second and third-best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. With both of them being injured, it was tough for them to get anything done. Now looking forward to this season, the Nuggets have a legitimate chance of winning an NBA title. The first thing that they’re going to have to worry about is getting all those guys back fully healthy and from there, some good things should be able to happen.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors NHL News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors

WATCH: Little Kid Doesn’t Believe Kyle Kuzma Is The Real Kyle Kuzma

Jon Conahan  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
NBA Max Contract Up 76% in 2022 Compared to 2016
NBA Max Contract Up 76% in 2022 Compared to 2016
James Foglio  •  4h
News
Matt Ryan
WATCH: Matt Ryan of The Boston Celtics Gives an Emotional Reaction To Game Winner
Jon Conahan  •  21h
NBA News and Rumors
Hawks sign veteran free agent center Frank Kaminsky
Hawks sign veteran free agent Frank Kaminsky
James Foglio  •  Jul 13 2022
Wizards
Washington Wizards Isaiah Todd
Isaiah Todd feels more comfortable entering Year 2 of the NBA
Neil Dalal  •  Jul 13 2022
News
Warriors hesitant to trade Poole, Kuminga and other stars for Kevin Durant
Warriors hesitant to trade Poole, Kuminga and other stars for Kevin Durant
James Foglio  •  Jul 12 2022
News
Andre Iguodala: "Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis in today's NBA"
Andre Iguodala: “Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis in today’s NBA”
James Foglio  •  Jul 12 2022
More NBA News and Rumors News