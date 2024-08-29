Cubs deliver amazing comeback against the Pirates

In one of the most impressive comebacks in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season, the Chicago Cubs came back from a 10-3 deficit after six innings to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-10 on Wednesday. The Cubs are the first team this season to trail by seven runs in the seventh inning to win the game according to TSN. Chicago scored two runs in the seventh inning, three runs in the eighth inning and six runs in the ninth inning. In the process, the Cubs scored 11 unanswered runs.

Who contributed for the Cubs in the comeback?

The Cubs scored two runs in the seventh inning to pull Chicago within five runs. Catcher Christian Bethancourt of Panama City, Panama hit a two-run home run that also scored center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of Los Angeles, California.

Then in the eighth inning, Bethancourt hit a two-run double that scored shortstop Dansby Swanson of Kennesaw, Georgia and Crow-Armstrong again. Bethancourt scored on a RBI single by left fielder Ian Happ of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

With the Pirates leading 10-8 in the ninth inning, the Cubs scored six times in the final frame. Swanson scored first baseman Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona on a RBI ground out . That was followed by four consecutive singles which led to five Cubs runs.

Shelton not pleased

Pirates manager Derek Shelton was extremely upset after the Pirates loss. In a post game press conference he stated the following:

“My concern level is we’ve got to finish games. We look at the games we’ve lost in August. It’s because we have not finished games. I mean, how many of these games have we had the lead? How many of these games have we been one strike away? One pitch away? So yeah, we’ve got to figure out how to finish games.”

The Pirates pitching was very poor in the three game series against the Cubs. In all, they gave up 41 runs.