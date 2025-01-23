Cubs sign utility man Jon Berti

5The Chicago Cubs have signed utility man Jon Berti of Troy, Michigan. The terms of the deal are one year and $2 million according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. There is a possibility Berti can earn up to $3.3 million this season as he can generate $1.3 million in performance bonuses.

Who has Berti played for?

Berti played his rookie season of Major League Baseball with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. He then went on to play five seasons with the Miami Marlins from 2019 to 2023, before last season with the New York Yankees.

2024 MLB Statistics

Berti batted .273 with one home run and six runs batted in. During 25 games, 66 at bats and 74 plate appearances, Berti scored 10 runs and had 18 hits, five stolen bases, six walks, 21 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, an on base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .318. The home run came in a 7-2 Yankees win over the Chicago White Sox on May 19 and the sacrifice bunt came in a 7-0 Yankees win over the Marlins on April 8.

Major League leader in stolen bases

Known for his speed on the base paths, Berti actually led the Major Leagues with 41 stolen bases while with the Marlins in 2022. He had six more stolen bases that the 2022 American League stolen base leader, Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jorge Mateo of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who was second on the list with 35.

Sixth Marlins player to lead National League in stolen bases

Berti joined a prestigious list of Marlins who have led the National League in stolen bases. The list includes centerfielder Chuck Carr of San Bernardino, California (58 in 1993), second baseman Quilvio Veras of Santo Domingo (56 in 1995), second baseman Luis Castillo of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic (62 in 2000 and 48 in 2002), outfielder Juan Pierre of Mobile, Alabama (65 in 2003), and second baseman Dee Gordon of Windermere, Florida (58 in 2015 and 60 in 2017).

Versatility

Berti has played multiple defensive positions in his career. He has played 167 games at third base, 116 games at second base, 110 games at shortstop and 95 games in the outfield.