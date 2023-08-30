Cursed UFC Paris Fight Card Gets Last-Minute Double Switcheroo

The UFC Paris fight card has been hit with a last-minute double switcheroo, with two fighters withdrawing from their scheduled bouts just days before the event. The card, which is set to take place on September 2nd at the Accor Arena in Paris, has been plagued with issues since it was first announced.

Following an initial report from @Therealboulox, I can confirm that William Gomis is now fighting Yannis Ghemmouri, as well as Caolan Loughran who is now fighting Taylor Lapilus. https://t.co/rFB7y1ImCQ — Al Zullino (@phre) August 29, 2023

The two fighters who have withdrawn from their bouts are featherweight fighter Lucas Almeida and bantamweight fighter Muin Gafurov. The reasons for their withdrawals have not been disclosed, but it is likely that they were due to injury or illness.

The withdrawals are a blow to the UFC Paris fight card, which has already been hit with a number of issues in the lead-up to the event. There were six fight cancelations in total leading up to this UFC Paris fight card.

UFC Paris Fight Card

Despite the withdrawals, the UFC Paris fight card still features a number of exciting matchups. The main event sees former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane take on grappling ace Sergei Spivac.

265 lbs.: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot

155 lbs.: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

145 lbs.: Caolan Loughran vs. Taylor Lapilus

145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

135 lbs.: Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Zarah Fairn

135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

170 lbs.: Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

135 lbs.: Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues