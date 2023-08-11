Cut Lines For Every Round of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The field at this year’s FedEx Cup playoffs will be smaller than usual, which means there will be an added sense of urgency at the St. Jude Championships. The stakes were already high for players this year to advance to the postseason and the reimagined schedule for next year has been released.

There will only be 70 players in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which has been reduced by over half since last year’s 125-player field. However, those who made the cut will be greatly rewarded.

Each week of the FedEx Cup playoffs brings different benefits for winners, allowing players to make a considerable leap in the rankings.

Only the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup standings qualified for the first event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. From there, the top 50 will advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 will move on to the Tour Championship.

In addition to securing an invitation to some of the biggest tournaments of the season, players get additional perks for the future too. At each stage, players are rewarded with a different benefit for next year’s upcoming season.

Below we’ll break down all the benefits of qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Qualifying for the Top 70

Not only did qualifying for the FedEx St. Jude Championship guarantee players a spot in the playoffs but those who advanced will automatically retain a top-125 spot next year. The status will make them exempt from all full-field events and earn them an automatic spot at the Players Championship.

Players that miss the BMW Championship cut this weekend, those ranked 51 through to 70 will still have the ability to carry on their FedEx Cup points earned in the regular season and FedEx St. Jude Championship into the FedEx Cup Fall.

In the fall, players will have a chance to earn one of the top 10 spots available in next season’s first two Signature Events after the Sentry Test of Champions.

Top 50 — BMW Championship

The PGA Tour is reserving a special spot for the top 50 players next year.

Qualifying for the BMW Championship will play a huge role in the 2024 season.

Any players that advance to the BMW Championship will have a guaranteed spot in all Signature Events in 2024, which means access to elevated purses and increased FedEx Cup points. The Top 50 will also receive entry to the Sentry Test of Champions for the first time. It is scheduled as the season opener and all past 2023 Tour Champion winners will be invited.

Top 30 — Tour Championship

By reaching the Tour Championship at East Lake, players are recognized for their consistent performance throughout the season and strong postseason play. The world’s top golfers will have a chance to compete for the PGA Tour’s top prize, the FedEx Cup.

Every player competing in the Tour Championship carries a two-year exemption on the Tour. It also generally brings an invitation to the 2023 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship but those tournaments have not released their exemption criteria for 2024 and beyond.

This season, the FedEx Cup champion will receive an automatic five-year Tour exemption along with an $18 million FedEx Cup bonus.

Golf Betting Guides 2023