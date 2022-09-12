Dak Prescott has trash thrown at him by Cowboys fans following injury

We may’ve witnessed some truly exceptional performances during this weekends opening round of NFL fixtures but there was also some notable howlers, including from the Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

The opening weekend of the campaign couldn’t have gone much worse for Prescott, as the quarterback had trash thrown at him by his own fans after picking up an injury in the final quarter of the Cowboys first game.

The 29-year old injured his left thumb after a collision with Shaq Barrett in the final quarter, with Prescott not initially concerned about any long term injuries. X-Rays conducted in the locker room post-match confirmed that the QB will be forced to have surgery on his throwing hand after suffering a fracture in his thumb.

As if the prospect of six to eight weeks out on the touchline wasn’t frustrating enough, Prescott was heckled by his own fans as he left the field on Sunday night, with some even throwing trash at their player.

Cowboys fans booing and throwing trash at an injured Dak Prescott? Sickening. Also zero coverage. If this happened in Philly the universe would explode. pic.twitter.com/xOB6c4GmIF — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) September 12, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys were anything but special in their opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however fans throwing trash at their star QB as he trudged down the sideline with an injury seemed harsh after just one match.

Despite the sour end to his game, Prescott stayed classy as he explained his frustrations at not being able to help his team in the opening weeks of the season.

“It’s very disappointing,” Prescott said. “But injuries happen. You can’t necessarily control it. It’s just unfortunate, obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out there. Wanting to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks.

With Prescott out for the foreseeable future, it looks like Cooper Rush will take over as the Cowboys QB for the opening few games of the season.