Mike McCarthy provides Prescott injury update: “no timeline on when he’ll start throwing”

Dallas Cowboy’s QB Dak Prescott had stitches removed from his throwing hand on Tuesday however head coach Mike McCarthy has stated that he will not start throwing immediately.

There was some speculation that Prescott would return to the field this week for the Cowboy’s match against the Washington Commanders, however head coach Mike McCarthy has said the QB won’t be back throwing just yet.

“He still has some swelling that he has to deal with.

“Once he gets past the swelling and the strengthening stage, then he’ll get to the point where he’ll be able to throw. He’ll be dealing with more rehab this week and hopefully we’ll get the swelling and the strength where it needs to be. But I do not have a timeline on when he’ll start throwing.”

Prescott’s earliest return is now expected to be against the Los Angeles Rams in week 5, however the 29-year old will need to be able to grip the ball properly before he is allowed to return.

There will be no immediate rush for Prescott to return, with Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush performing admirably since Prescott’s injury, remaining unbeaten in the two games he’s started for the Dallas side this season.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.