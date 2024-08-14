Despite the ongoing negotiation battle between superstar wideout, CeeDee Lamb, and Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons feels confident about Lamb suiting up Week One for Dallas.

“We have our talks, but at the end of the day, me and CeeDee and all of us, we kind of know what it is,” Parsons said. “CeeDee is a part of the brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he’s not going nowhere. The business side, they going to take care of him. … But obviously, we miss him. I mean, he’s one of the best people you can have in a locker room, and I’m pretty sure he’ll be here soon, because no doubt about it, week one, he will be suited up for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Dallas opens their season at Cleveland against the Browns on September 8th,2024.

Micah Parsons Believes CeeDee Lamb Will be Ready by Week One to Play for Dallas

CeeDee Lamb Currently Holding Out for New Contract

The CeeDee Lamb controversy is one of the hottest topics in the NFL right now. Owner, Jerry Jones, recently weighed in on the situation.

“Now I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you’re anxious about and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, OK?” Jones said on the Cowboys’ pregame show prior to their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. “But you’re not missed out here competing and it doesn’t put any pressure any place on us.”

Lamb is one of the best players to come out of the 2020 NFL Draft class. A class that featured the likes of Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Queen to name just a few stars. CeeDee Lamb is already a three-time Pro-Bowler and one-time All-Pro wide receiver.

Dallas’ Projection This Season

Considering the weak offseason Dallas had, it is hard to envision them finishing first in the NFC East. Especially with the additions their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, had this offseason such as Saquon Barkley. Still, Dallas has plenty of talent to potentially contend. The problem is always the postseason demons they cannot seem to exercise. The Cowboys should still at least be a Wild Card team, especially in a weaker NFC. With talent like CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott on the roster, the Cowboys are still going to be one of the better teams this coming season. Even with the controversy going on with certain contracts.