Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland has been playing anything but bland in 2023.

On Thanksgiving night, Bland set the NFL single-season record with his fifth Pick 6 against the Washington Commanders.

This is only Week 12 so it is possible that Bland could add to his tally.

This call by Jim Nantz was electric. Every second of it. https://t.co/weWBnrGDEd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2023

In addition to a stadium full of screaming fans, the television camera panned to the booth where Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was celebrating.

All but one of his interceptions this season (6) resulted in Pick 6 touchdowns.

Incredible.

The reactions on the Cowboys sideline for Daron Bland’s Pick-6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i42uqLpRIP — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 24, 2023

Daron Bland after 11 games 😳 6 INT (Tied No. 1)

5 Pick-Sixes (NFL Record in a single season) Dark horse for DPOY? 😮 pic.twitter.com/7gcrCxRZHT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2023

Could he be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year?

Possibly.

FS1’s Emmanual Acho calls this record something that is expected in a video game, not reality.

DaRon Bland!!!!!! Turn his madden rating to a 99!!!! There is no way to properly convey how special what Bland is doing is. This is a sci-fi performance. Five pick 6’s is utterly ridiculous, ridiculous. This is a video game stat! #CowboysNation @dallascowboys — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 24, 2023

To put his accomplishment in a different perspective, only 13 wide receivers have more touchdowns than Bland does in 2023.

DaRon Bland just scored an NFL record 5th pick-6 for a defensive player in a single season. Only 13 WRs have more TDs than Bland this season.pic.twitter.com/unvx3v6YoU — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) November 24, 2023

He is now the all-time Cowboys leader in Pick 6’s surpassing Dexter Coakley and Dennis Thurman who each had four.

DaRon Bland’s 5 pick-6 are the most for a career in #Cowboys history. He passed Dexter Coakley and Dennis Thurman, who had 4 each. All of Bland’s have come this season. There are six games left. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 24, 2023

Bland was the Cowboys’ No. 167 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his second NFL season, he has nearly half of the total Pick 6’s Rod Woodson had in his Hall of Fame career; he holds the NFL career record with 12.

Congratulations DaRon Bland!