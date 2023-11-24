NFL News and Rumors

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Sets Pick 6 Single Season Record

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Daron Bland

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland has been playing anything but bland in 2023.

On Thanksgiving night, Bland set the NFL single-season record with his fifth Pick 6 against the Washington Commanders.

This is only Week 12 so it is possible that Bland could add to his tally.

In addition to a stadium full of screaming fans, the television camera panned to the booth where Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was celebrating.

All but one of his interceptions this season (6) resulted in Pick 6 touchdowns.

Incredible.

Could he be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year?

Possibly.

FS1’s Emmanual Acho calls this record something that is expected in a video game, not reality.

To put his accomplishment in a different perspective, only 13 wide receivers have more touchdowns than Bland does in 2023.

He is now the all-time Cowboys leader in Pick 6’s surpassing Dexter Coakley and Dennis Thurman who each had four.

Bland was the Cowboys’ No. 167 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his second NFL season, he has nearly half of the total Pick 6’s Rod Woodson had in his Hall of Fame career; he holds the NFL career record with 12.

Congratulations DaRon Bland!

Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
