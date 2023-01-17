NFL News and Rumors

Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Record Number of Extra Points in NFL Playoffs in Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
brett maher
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Dallas Cowboys marched downfield almost at will against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They were victorious in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but it was their kicker who was breaking records, and not of the good kind. Brett Maher missed four straight extra points for the Cowboys, the most ever in an NFL playoff game.

Maher Breaks 83-Year-Old Record

Brett Maher may find himself locked out of the Dallas Cowboys building for the remainder of the season. The kicker, whose only job is to make kicks, missed his first four extra points in the Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Referees got plenty of practice making the ‘no good’ signal as Maher ended up making just one from five XP attempts.

It is the most ever missed extra points in the playoffs by a team since 1940 when the Chicago Bears missed three of ten attempts in their 73-0 NFL Championship win against the Washington Redskins.

If we include the regular season too, the Chicago Cardinals were the last team to go 0-4 in XPs back in 1955. No team has ever missed more than four extra points in a game. The 1955 Cardinals were the last team to miss four.

Manningcast and Twitter Reacts to Kicker Problems

Maher has generally been money for the Cowboys over the past few seasons. He had missed just six extra points from 134 attempts in his four years in the NFL prior to Monday night. When he finally made an XP on Monday there were sarcastic roars of delight from the crowd and Peyton Manning and his brother Eli on the Manningcast.

Prior to that, Peyton, who did reasonably well to hide his disdain for kickers, could not believe their eyes. At one point, Peyton even asked if you could a player at half-time during a playoff game!

Even the Merriam-Webster Dictionary couldn’t help but throw a bit of shade Maher’s way.

Other tweets mocked his accuracy by using some well known memes.

Despite Maher’s tough night, the Cowboys were comfortable winners of the game, and will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on the weekend.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
brett maher

Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Record Number of Extra Points in NFL Playoffs in Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Author image David Evans  •  38min
NFL News and Rumors
Jaguars’ Comeback Costs One Bettor $1.4 Million at DraftKings Sportsbook
Jaguars’ Comeback Costs One Bettor $1.4 Million at DraftKings Sportsbook
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
jk dobbins
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Frustrated At Lack of Red Zone Carries and Says Baltimore Would Have Beat Bengals With Lamar Jackson
Author image David Evans  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds After Wild Card Weekend
Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds After Wild Card Weekend
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
jags wc win
Top 3 NFL Postseason Comebacks of All-Time – Jacksonville Jaguars Make the List
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Trevor Lawrence Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Trevor Lawrence Player Props: Bet On Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
49ers Are Biggest Liability For Super Bowl 2023 At Caesar’s Sportsbook
Caesar’s Sportsbook Doesn’t Want 49ers To Win Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top