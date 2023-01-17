Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Record Number of Extra Points in NFL Playoffs in Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys marched downfield almost at will against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They were victorious in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but it was their kicker who was breaking records, and not of the good kind. Brett Maher missed four straight extra points for the Cowboys, the most ever in an NFL playoff game.

Maher Breaks 83-Year-Old Record

Brett Maher may find himself locked out of the Dallas Cowboys building for the remainder of the season. The kicker, whose only job is to make kicks, missed his first four extra points in the Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Referees got plenty of practice making the ‘no good’ signal as Maher ended up making just one from five XP attempts.

Brett Maher’s FOURTH missed extra point tonight pic.twitter.com/LVtJHjeVWh — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2023

It is the most ever missed extra points in the playoffs by a team since 1940 when the Chicago Bears missed three of ten attempts in their 73-0 NFL Championship win against the Washington Redskins.

If we include the regular season too, the Chicago Cardinals were the last team to go 0-4 in XPs back in 1955. No team has ever missed more than four extra points in a game. The 1955 Cardinals were the last team to miss four.

Manningcast and Twitter Reacts to Kicker Problems

Maher has generally been money for the Cowboys over the past few seasons. He had missed just six extra points from 134 attempts in his four years in the NFL prior to Monday night. When he finally made an XP on Monday there were sarcastic roars of delight from the crowd and Peyton Manning and his brother Eli on the Manningcast.

Brett Maher's extra point is GOOD 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U0TzAw92PB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 17, 2023

Prior to that, Peyton, who did reasonably well to hide his disdain for kickers, could not believe their eyes. At one point, Peyton even asked if you could a player at half-time during a playoff game!

Peyton and Eli are beside themselves after Maher missed his THIRD extra point 😭 "Can you cut a guy halftime of a playoff game?" —Peyton pic.twitter.com/iAtZl7B2nQ — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2023

Even the Merriam-Webster Dictionary couldn’t help but throw a bit of shade Maher’s way.

yips | noun | a state of nervous tension affecting an athlete in the performance of a crucial action — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 17, 2023

Other tweets mocked his accuracy by using some well known memes.

Brett Maher be like pic.twitter.com/XdkT0ygxHs — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) January 17, 2023

How many kicks has Cowboys kicker missed? pic.twitter.com/pSCifvVH3u — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) January 17, 2023

“Your next task is to make a PAT” Cowboys kicker: pic.twitter.com/6XMRxkUR9S — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 17, 2023

Despite Maher’s tough night, the Cowboys were comfortable winners of the game, and will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on the weekend.