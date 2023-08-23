Damian Lillard Trade Talks Could Pick Up Again Soon

The Damian Lillard saga has seemingly calmed down in recent weeks. With James Harden recently being fined for his public trade demands, Lillard and his camp have remained relatively silent after being warned by the NBA. Portland Trail Blazers GM, Joe Cronin, went on record saying a trade could take months to complete for the star point guard. However, these trade talks could pick up again once training camp begins according to those close to the situation.

Trade Talks Surrounding Damian Lillard Could Gain More Traction Around Training Camp

Damian Lillard’s Numbers

Damian Lillard has done more than his fair share during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. He may have not won a ring, but that does not detract from the fact he is one of the best point guards in the whole league. For his career, Lillard has tallied 25.2 points, 4.2 total rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. On top of this, he is also one of the most clutch players in the league and has also shot a career effective field goal percentage of 52.3 percent.

Damian Lillard’s advanced numbers are also impressive. He currently holds a career offensive rating 118 to go along with a career player efficiency rating of 22.5. During Lillard’s 11-year career, he has made seven All-Star Teams, seven All-NBA Teams, and was even the Rookie of the Year. When one looks at Damian Lillard’s stats and accolades, it is easy to see why the Miami Heat are desperate to trade for the long-time Trail Blazer.

Will the Miami Heat Actually Get the Superstar Point Guard?

It is still hard to gauge whether the Trail Blazers will even entertain any trade offers from the Miami Heat. The two sides have had little dialogue about the situation over the past few weeks. However, these talks could gain traction once again as the new season approaches. Lillard has been adamant about only wanting to play for the Miami Heat. As a result, this could drive away any other potential trade suitors due to fear he will hold out until he gets what he wants. However, the Trail Blazers still have leverage with Lillard not possessing a no-trade clause. All in all, another stalemate could occur between Miami and Portland.