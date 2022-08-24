Dan Campbell happy Lions’ players had their own team practice

It was reported that the Detroit Lions held their own team practice and head coach Dan Campbell was pleased about that.

Considering that he’s the head coach, he could have taken offense to this, but instead, he thought that this was a great thing for his team and it showed some leadership from the guys.

Lions Held Players Only Practice

According to NFL.com, Campbell and others in the Lions organization had the following to say:

“It’s their team,” Campbell said in a text to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I want them to have ownership in it.” “He just told us (in our team meeting), he was like this is like the periods we want out of practice and the coaches won’t be out there,” veteran left tackle Taylor Decker said, via the Detroit Free Press. “He pretty much just left it at that so we’re like, ‘Uh, OK.’ But like I said, we come out here and we work every day. It doesn’t matter if the coaches are out here or not, we know what to do and how to do it. Obviously, we need coaches, but we shouldn’t need them out here to be able to get good work in because we’re professionals. I don’t need a cheerleader to get me to go. It was pretty cool. I’ve never seen anything like it, so it was fun to get out here.” “That was fun today,” Boyle said. “David and I really enjoy doing that. We hear it all the time, and it’s not as easy, obviously, as it looks. Conceptualizing the play and kind of spitting it out calmly and not doing it too fast is definitely an art, so give all the offensive coordinators around the league definitely a shout out.”

Lions Could Be Good This Season

The Detroit Lions have a legitimate chance of being a pretty good football team this season. That hasn’t been something that’s been said the past few years for Detroit, but Dan Campbell has turned around the organization, and it looks like this team might have a bright future.