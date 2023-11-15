Dana White Is Bringing UFC To The MSG Sphere In Las Vegas

UFC is officially heading to the Sphere in Las Vegas in 2024. Following up on his word from last month, Dana White has booked an event at the MSG Sphere after experiencing the U2 concert. The card will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day and it’ll be one of the biggest UFC shows to date.

UFC Booked MSG Sphere in 2024

During the post-fight press conference for UFC 295 on Saturday, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the promotion will put on a card at The Sphere in September 2024.

While the card wasn’t released, White did mention they will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day at The Sphere.

Noche UFC was one of the company’s most-watched “Fight Night” themed events of all time on ESPN+. Now, White is looking forward to the challenge of putting together a really strong card to match the hype of the event.

UFC Experience Inside The Sphere

The MSG Sphere is the largest structural spherical building in the world. Due to operating costs, the Las Vegas Sphere lost $98.4 million during its first quarter of business. However, the numbers are misleading, as the Sphere will continue to book events at extremely high prices.

The UFC is expected to give fans an unbelievable experience with the Octagon front and center in a small intimate venue. White, on the other hand, is convinced that he will be able to plan the best live combat sports show from the Sphere.

“But, I’m super excited about this,” White continued. “I love challenges. Everybody keeps saying to me, ‘I don’t understand how you’re going to put the Octagon in there. I don’t understand how you’re going to do this. I don’t understand how you’re going to do that.’ I’m going to remember that I said this to you tonight: I’m going to put on the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”

The Sphere only has an 18,600 seat capacity but it features a 16K resolution interior LED screen that wraps around the venue. On the exterior, it’s the world’s largest LED screen comprised of 580,000 square feet of LED panels.

As a result, the UFC fight card might be one of the most exciting events to attend in the history of sports.