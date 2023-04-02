Tennis News and Rumors

Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner To Win 2023 Miami Open

Wendi Oliveros
Daniil Medvedev

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev is continuing his winning ways in 2023.

Medvedev defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets at the Miami Open.

He secured his fourth ATP singles title of the year and his first-ever Miami Open.

Sinner has been on a great run leading up to the final (and was a semifinalist in Indian Wells); he defeated a red-hot Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals to get to the final.

Sinner will be the fourth-ranked player in the world when the rankings come out on Monday behind Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz.

Medvedev benefitted from a good service day, and Sinner committed 20 unforced errors.

Sinner also needed a visit from the trainer to put a powder in his drink.

It was likely a holdover from the rigorous Alcaraz match.

Medvedev addressed the epic semifinal match following his victory.

He said:

“I want to congratulate Jannik. As we heard from the crowd I think everyone enjoyed the SF against Carlos. It was amazing. I’m probably a little lucky bc I was already in bed, watching you run all over the place. Not easy to recover after such a match”

All props go to Medvedev for winning the tournament, but the point of the entire tournament still goes to Alcaraz and Sinner.

 

Medvedev’s Fun Personality Continues To Show Through Sunshine Double

Everyone who follows tennis knows that Medvedev was not happy with the conditions at Indian Wells.

He labeled himself a hardcourt specialist who thought the courts were exceptionally slow and let people know about it often.

The conditions in Miami were better for his game.

The courts were definitely faster.

He is also relatable to fellow working parents when he says that his infant daughter (born in October 2022) could care less how or what he is winning.

She probably prefers him home more often.

That is not going to happen as the spring tennis season kicks into gear and a healthy Medvedev continues his hot 2023 streak.

Though Medvedev is not a favorite in Roland Garros (his best result was in the quarterfinals in 2021), he will be one of the favorites through the summer months and definitely at the U.S. Open whose court conditions most closely resemble the Miami Open.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
