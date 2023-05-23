NFL News and Rumors

DeAndre Hopkins Drops List of Dream QB’s on Brandon Marshall Podcast

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins holds his hands up.

It’s been a wild ride for DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, and nothing but questions remain

DeAndre Hopkins, the talented wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, has recently made it clear that he has not ruled out the possibility of leaving the team, contrary to previous rumors suggesting otherwise. In a podcast appearance on “I Am Athlete,” Hopkins candidly discussed his thoughts on his situation in Arizona and even revealed a list of five quarterbacks he would like to catch passes from in the future, none of whom included his current teammate Kyler Murray.

Marshall Asks D-Hop Flat Out

Host Brandon Marshall directly asked Hopkins about his potential departure, and instead of dismissing the idea, Hopkins proceeded to share his list of preferred quarterbacks. He mentioned Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson, in that order. Struggling to come up with a fifth option, he eventually settled on Justin Herbert. Notably absent from his list was Murray, the Cardinals’ quarterback who is expected to miss a significant portion, if not all, of the 2023 season due to an ACL injury.

“That’s a good question,” Hopkins responded. “I would have to say one of my favorite quarterbacks I’ve been watching since he came in the league is Josh Allen. He reminds me of a new-school Andrew Luck.”

While Hopkins had previously remained mostly silent amidst the trade rumors, he did post a cryptic tweet regarding his contract situation, hinting at a potential sticking point in trade negotiations between the Cardinals and interested teams. However, his recent interview makes it clear that he is actively considering his future beyond Arizona. It’s not surprising given that the Cardinals are reportedly motivated to move him. Hopkins shared with Marshall the qualities he values in a franchise as he approaches his 31st year.

Will D-Hop Stay?

The revelation of Hopkins’ thoughts has added fuel to the speculation surrounding his potential departure from the Cardinals. As one of the premier wide receivers in the league, his availability on the trade market would undoubtedly attract significant interest from teams looking to bolster their receiving corps. While his relationship with Murray and the Cardinals organization remains unclear, it’s evident that Hopkins is contemplating his next career move.

As the offseason progresses, the situation surrounding Hopkins will undoubtedly continue to garner attention. Fans and analysts will eagerly monitor any developments, anticipating the possibility of a blockbuster trade involving the dynamic wide receiver. Hopkins’ open discussion about his future aspirations has created an air of uncertainty around his tenure in Arizona, leaving fans and pundits wondering where he might ultimately end up and which quarterback he will catch passes from next.

