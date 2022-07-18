Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf Left Off Madden 23 Top 10 NFL WRs

Madden 23, produced by EA Sports, is going to have a release date set for August 19, 2022. With the buzz that the game always has, the NFL and EA Sports are now releasing some of their player rankings for each position. Today, the NFL released the top-10 wide receivers in Madden 23, and some of the names that were left off are certainly interesting.

Madden 23 NFL Wide Receiver Ratings

It’s tough to argue with some of the names that Madden decided to put in the top 10. Guys like Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin, and the others are probably deserving of the recognition. There could be an argument that guys like Amari Cooper, Mike Evans, and a few others might not be on the same level that some of the others that were not put on this list.

In any specific order, the top three wide receivers that they have on their list are usually the three guys that people talk about the most. Davante Adams had found plenty of success with Aaron Rodgers and is looking to continue what he did in Green Bay for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cooper Kupp had one of the best seasons that a wide receiver has ever had a year ago and should be able to continue finding success with the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyreek Hill is going to have an interesting task at hand with new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but if he can do what he did in Kansas City, he’s clearly deserving of this rating.

Thoughts on the top 10 WRs in #Madden23? 👀 pic.twitter.com/onV0MtOM2h — NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2022

Madden WR ratings continued: Michael Thomas: 90

Tyler Lockett: 90

Chris Godwin: 89

DK Metcalf: 89

Deebo Samuel: 89

Adam Thielen: 88

DJ Moore: 88

AJ Brown: 87

Brandin Cooks: 87

Ja'Marr Chase: 87

Calvin Ridley: 86

Mike Williams: 86

Robert Woods: 86 https://t.co/MNnfVCNGbN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022

Madden 23: NFL WR Rating Snubs

With Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, and Ja’Marr Chase off this list, it’s tough to not say that they weren’t snubbed. A season ago, Deebo Samuel finished with 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. On the ground, he finished with 365 yards and eight touchdowns. He combined for 14 touchdowns and was a big reason why the San Francisco 49ers had as much success as they did.

DK Metcalf was also sensational a season ago as he ended up with 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. The season before that, he had 1,303 yards and an average of 15.7 yards per catch.

Ja’Marr Chase is only a second-year player, but what the youngster did as a rookie was something that the league has never seen before. He finished with 1,455 yards, for 18 yards per catch. He had 13 touchdowns and helped the Cincinnati Bengals get to a Super Bowl.