Deion Sanders Continues To Deal With Circulation Issues In His Left Foot

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Deion Sanders

NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, 55, has put a brave face on in recent years amid serious health issues.

A blood clot in his left foot caused him to lose two toes in 2021, and he has lingering issues which he shared in a recent edition of YouTube’s Thee Pregame Show.

In this episode, Coach Prime is meeting with Dr. Ken Hunt (orthopedic surgeon); Dr. Donald Jacobs (vascular surgeon); Dr. Max Wohlauer (vascular surgeon); and Lauren Askevold (athletic trainer).

He talks about not having any feeling in the bottom of his foot and how painful it is for him to wear shoes for long periods of time.

Deion is seeking a solution before the University of Colorado Buffaloes open their CFB season in September.

What Deion Plans To Do Is Not Known

The doctors explain to him that efforts to open up the blood vessels in his foot could be met with complications.

Being unable to walk for a period of time is one of those, and the worst case is that the foot would require amputation.

The main issue is a decline in the circulation to that foot that has happened within the past year.

There are three arteries providing blood flow to the bottom of the foot, and he has circulation in only one at this point.

Deion seemed eager to get quicker relief, but the doctors caution him that he should elect to do the procedure when he has more downtime.

With the season right around the corner, they are concerned about his recovery.

Deion admitted that there is not much downtime in the life of a college football coach because after the season is over, recruiting becomes the chief priority.

Conclusion

Deion has clearly been through a lot dealing with his foot issues in recent years.

He wants to be 100% for his rookie season as the Buffs head coach.

Deion reacts to the somber news given to him with a smile.

We wish Coach Prime the best; he will no doubt continue to lean on his faith to get him through this scary ordeal.

 

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
