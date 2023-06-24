Deion Sanders Jr. Shares Video Of His Dad From His Hospital Bed

Deion Sanders Jr. continues to keep fans updated on his dad, NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer, and University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders’s condition one day after emergency surgery to correct blood clots.

On his YouTube channel called Well Off Media, Deion Jr. dropped an eight-minute video.

The first half of the video is recorded from his dad’s bedside at the hospital.

Coach Prime looks good and is smiling and laughing on a FaceTime call with three of his children.

He teases his son Shilo who initially is not seen on the phone, and his dad asks him to put on his camera so he can see him.

Deion’s mother and Deion Jr. are seen at his bedside.

What Deion Said

He told his kids that Friday’s surgery corrected two areas plagued by blood clots.

They were in his left thigh and a bunch of small clots below his left knee.

These are the clots causing him not to have feeling in his foot.

Deion also said that there is a clot in his right leg around his thigh that will be addressed in a separate surgery.

This clot is not considered as bad as the others were, but doctors want to get to it soon before it becomes bad.

Deion also said that he was expecting to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Deion Jr. Gives His Dad Gifts

It appears that Deion Jr. presented his dad with group gifts presumably from some of the Buffs players.

They include a cross necklace and a wristband-style watch.

Deion tries on the watch immediately despite having hospital bracelets around his wrist.

The second part of the video goes into detail about those gifts, and Adam “Pacman” Jones is involved also and is heard calling Deion “Prime Pops”.

Conclusion

Fans are happy to see that Coach Prime is doing well.

He has undergone double-digit surgeries for blood clots in recent years, and he had two left toes amputated as a result.

Everyone will be thrilled to see him pacing the Colorado sidelines this fall hopefully pain-free and 100% healthy.