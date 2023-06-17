College Football News and Rumors

Deion Sanders May Need Foot Amputated

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Deion Sanders

Colorado Football Head Coach Deion Sanders Delivered Some Tough Medical News This Week

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado football team, is facing the possibility of having his left foot amputated due to ongoing issues with blood flow in the area. Sanders has already undergone two toe amputations on his left foot and recently met with his medical team at the Colorado football facility to discuss the concerning state of his health. The meeting was documented by a camera crew. Sanders has been on record of saying he will do what it takes to get to full health.

A Major Decision to be Made By Deion

During the meeting, vascular surgeon Max Wohlauer informed Sanders that the blood pressure in his lower leg had significantly decreased compared to his arm. This indicates that the arteries in his leg have shut down, causing the blood flow problems. Sanders expressed his preference to undergo any necessary major medical procedures now rather than risking it interfering with his coaching duties when the season starts. He is set to begin his first season as the head coach at Colorado.

“You just have to understand what the risks are,” vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs told Sanders. “Things can cascade.”

Jacobs then told Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, “He could lose the foot.”

 

Prime Had Previous Foot Complications

Sanders, who is 55 years old, faced complications from a previous foot surgery during the 2021 season while coaching at Jackson State, which resulted in him missing three games. Prior to his coaching career, Sanders had an illustrious football career as a Hall of Fame cornerback at Florida State University. He went on to play for several NFL teams, including Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, and Baltimore.

Before joining Colorado, Sanders had achieved success as the coach of Jackson State, earning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors for two consecutive seasons. However, he made the decision to leave Jackson State in December and pursue the head coaching position at Colorado.

The potential amputation of his left foot presents a significant health challenge for Sanders, but he remains determined to address the issue proactively and continue his coaching career.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Featured Featured Story Features
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Texas

SEC Football Releases 2024 Conference Schedule Including Texas And Oklahoma’s First Season Slate

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 15 2023
College Football News and Rumors
10819159
Georgia Football Continues Recruiting Dominance, Add Five Star RB Chauncey Bowen
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 11 2023
College Football News and Rumors
College Football Playoff trophy
ESPN Announces College Football Opening Schedule, New Year’s Six Dates
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
College Football News and Rumors
WATCH: Joe Milton's 80 Yard Throw Goes Viral At Tennessee Football Practice
WATCH: Joe Milton’s 80 Yard Throw Goes Viral At Tennessee Football Practice
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 30 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Deion Sanders Effect- 45,000 Fans Attend Colorado Football Spring Game
Transfer Numbers Reach Record High at Colorado Under Head Coach Deion Sanders
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 28 2023
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_18964551
Georgia Shows Slight Change in Philosophy as they Land the #1 QB in the Nation
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 26 2023
College Football News and Rumors
ea_college_football
EA Sports Will Allow NCAAF Players to Opt in on NIL Earnings on New College Football Game
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top