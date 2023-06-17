Deion Sanders May Need Foot Amputated

Colorado Football Head Coach Deion Sanders Delivered Some Tough Medical News This Week

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado football team, is facing the possibility of having his left foot amputated due to ongoing issues with blood flow in the area. Sanders has already undergone two toe amputations on his left foot and recently met with his medical team at the Colorado football facility to discuss the concerning state of his health. The meeting was documented by a camera crew. Sanders has been on record of saying he will do what it takes to get to full health.

A Major Decision to be Made By Deion

During the meeting, vascular surgeon Max Wohlauer informed Sanders that the blood pressure in his lower leg had significantly decreased compared to his arm. This indicates that the arteries in his leg have shut down, causing the blood flow problems. Sanders expressed his preference to undergo any necessary major medical procedures now rather than risking it interfering with his coaching duties when the season starts. He is set to begin his first season as the head coach at Colorado.

“You just have to understand what the risks are,” vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs told Sanders. “Things can cascade.” Jacobs then told Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, “He could lose the foot.”

Awful news: Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders could lose his entire foot due to medical complications. Sanders posted a video of a meeting with vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs and was told the news: “Could lose the foot,” Jacobs said. “It’s a risk.” pic.twitter.com/iCorHiM9zw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2023

Prime Had Previous Foot Complications

Sanders, who is 55 years old, faced complications from a previous foot surgery during the 2021 season while coaching at Jackson State, which resulted in him missing three games. Prior to his coaching career, Sanders had an illustrious football career as a Hall of Fame cornerback at Florida State University. He went on to play for several NFL teams, including Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, and Baltimore.

Before joining Colorado, Sanders had achieved success as the coach of Jackson State, earning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors for two consecutive seasons. However, he made the decision to leave Jackson State in December and pursue the head coaching position at Colorado.

The potential amputation of his left foot presents a significant health challenge for Sanders, but he remains determined to address the issue proactively and continue his coaching career.