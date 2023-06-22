College Football News and Rumors

Deion Sanders To Undergo Emergency Surgery On Friday For Blood Clots

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Deion Sanders Effect- 45,000 Fans Attend Colorado Football Spring Game

NFL Hall of Famer and University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, 55, is dealing with another health issue.

Sanders will reportedly have emergency surgery on Friday morning for a blood clot in his groin.

This information was initially learned on Thursday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

Sanders’s friend Adam “Pacman” Jones was on the show discussing it.


On Thursday afternoon, Sanders confirmed that he is having the procedure in a YouTube video on his son Deion Jr.’s account.

What Deion Said

Deion said that he has a blood clot in his left leg and one in his right leg.

These clots will be addressed in Friday’s surgery.

This will allow him to get blood flow to his foot to get the hammertoe issues fixed on his left toe.


Deion does not appear worried or grim about the procedure.

He said that he is not going anywhere.

Deion wants everything fixed so he can walk the Buffs’ sidelines this fall.

Sanders went on to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and suggestions.

He reiterated that amputation is not in the cards referring to the meeting he had with his medical team last week about his toe and foot issues.

Wishing Coach Prime the best with his surgery.

And in a way that Prime Time himself would be proud of, we conclude this article with a clip of the vintage Sanders touchdown dance.

Sanders hit a home run and scored a touchdown in the same week, and he is the only athlete to play in the World Series and the Super Bowl.

 

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
