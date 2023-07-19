NFL Hall of Famer and University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, 55, will be back on the operating table on Thursday for the second time in four weeks.

Sanders is expected to be operated on by doctors to repair a blood clot in his right leg detected in his earlier surgery and to repair two toes on his left foot that have a hammertoe.

This is the latest in a string of surgeries that Sanders has undergone since 2021, the result of blood clots discovered in his leg that required the amputation of two toes on his left foot.

Unfortunate News: NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will undergo two more surgeries on leg and foot Thursday 🙏 Prayers ❤🤞 Sanders will have work done on his left toes to get them straightened out in hopes they no longer give him pain when he wears… pic.twitter.com/oumOgfmLOh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 19, 2023

Sanders is eager to begin his first season walking comfortably on the Buffs sideline and wants to run on the field with his players.

These issues have caused him severe pain when he is wearing shoes and on his feet for long periods of time.

Sanders has been an inspiration in dealing with these ongoing medical issues.

He has leaned on his faith and the understanding that he is not unique; people face medical issues each day.

Sanders has also maintained high spirits and a sense of humor.

He was most recently seen on video riding in his son and Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders’s new vehicle and commenting that he didn’t have a car like that in college and wondering who his coach is.

Deion Sanders son bought himself a maybach after landing a huge NIL deal 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/JJqOqpU2aE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 19, 2023

Unfortunately, Sanders will miss his first PAC-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday as he recovers from the procedures.

He talked about all of this on a recent YouTube video on his son Shedeur’s account called Well Off Media.

Get well, Coach Prime!