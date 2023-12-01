Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans will be a candidate for Coach of the Year and could win if he guides his team to the playoffs in year one. Below, we explore DeMeco Ryans’ contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

DeMeco Ryans Contract And Salary

The Texans just hired one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL and a former leader of their franchise to kick start this rebuild. For the first time in a while, things are looking bright for football in the city of Houston. Great to see DeMeco Ryans back. pic.twitter.com/S1ACASi1eX — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 31, 2023

On January 31, 2023, the Texans hired Ryans as the team’s sixth head coach in franchise history. It’s a homecoming for Ryans, who now coaches the team that drafted him in 206.

Ryans signed a six-year contract, a rarity for a first-time head coach. Most rookie head coaches sign four-year deals. Details of Ryans’ contract were not fully disclosed.

However, Ryans’ rumored contract is estimated to be $4 million annually.

DeMeco Ryans Net Worth

Ryans has an estimated net worth of $33 million.

Most of Ryans’ net worth can be attributed to his time as a player in the NFL. Ryans made $48 million throughout his 10-year career.

DeMeco Ryans Head Coaching Record

True or False ✍️ DeMeco Ryans should be Coach of the Year.#NFL | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/1kWDuwEBn7 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 29, 2023

Heading into the Texans’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Ryans has an overall record of 6-5.

The Texans were expected to be a bottom-five team in the NFL. However, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing like a top-10 QB, elevating the Texans into playoff contention.

After a 10-year NFL career as a player, Ryans was hired by the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive quality control coach in 2017. Adams then served as the inside linebackers coach for two seasons before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2021, a position he held until leaving for the Texans’ job.

DeMeco Ryans Wife

Ryans is married to Jamila Ryans. Together, they have three children.