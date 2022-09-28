Updates

Denmark kit supplier Hummel doesn’t want to be visible on shirts during the World Cup

Denmark kit
USA kick off their World Cup campaign against Wales on 21st of November, but it’s Danish kit supplier Hummel making all the headlines before the tournament has even begun.

Hummel today released a statement today saying that they will support Denmark as a team at the tournament however will not support Qatar as a host nation. The full statement can be read below.

The statement says that “We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.”

The host nation Qatar have been heavily criticised for their management of the World Cup so far, with thousands of people losing their lives whilst building stadiums for the Winter tournament.

Hummel will continue to sponsor Denmark at the tournament but they have said they will be toning down the details on the jersey, including the company’s badge and chevrons.

