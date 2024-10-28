Dennis Schroder Could See Himself With the Nets Long-Term

Dennis Schroder, guard for the Brooklyn Nets, has aspirations to be with the team long-term. He will be a free agent next summer, but that has not deterred the veteran from seeing himself in a Nets jersey for the long haul.

“When I first got traded here, they texted my mom, texted my wife, sent them flowers. I love things like that. My teammates from the first day were talking to me, and they made me feel comfortable. That’s all you can ask for. The front office and all those guys, social media guys, everybody is just cool and making sure the players are straight. That’s the reason why I can see myself being here long-term,” Schroder said. “But it’s a business at the same time, and whenever a decision is made, I just go with it and always remind myself that it’s the best league in the world. So, it doesn’t matter where [I’m playing]. Even if I get traded, I always gotta see the positive side of it. But I want to stay here.”

Schroder’s final year of his contract is very team-friendly and could be utilized in a potential trade package. He is making just over $13 million in the final season of his deal. Many expect the Nets to look for trade packages this year. Especially consisting of other veterans as they commence their rebuilding phase. However, it appears as if Dennis Schroder would be content being one of the veterans on Brooklyn’s roster for the rebuild process.

Dennis Schroder Could See Himself with Brooklyn For the Long-Haul

His Career Stats

Schroder is now in his 12th season in the league. He has had his ups and downs, but he seems to have found a suitable role in the NBA now. For his career, Schroder has averaged a respectable 14.1 points, 4.8 assists, and a career field goal percentage of 43.4 percent. So far in Schroder’s Brooklyn tenure, he has logged averages of 15.2 points, 6.1 assists, 3.4 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 42.8 percent.

His shooting may be streaky at times, but he can also get hot in a hurry. On top of this, Schroder is a guard who can be a staple of a second unit. He is one of the quicker guards in the league which can give an offensive unit a certain jolt when it is needed most. Considering this, it could behoove the Nets to potentially re-sign Schroder next offseason. Especially if they will need a key veteran on the roster as they develop a youth movement.