Denver Broncos Quietly Begin Offseason Workouts

What a difference a year makes for the Denver Broncos!

Offseason workouts began on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, but no media access or coach and player interviews occurred.

The Broncos are buckling down and doing the work exactly as new head coach Sean Payton wants.

Payton warned the press that this would be his approach in February.

He said:

“Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things. We’re going to get to work, and ultimately, it’s how we do in the fall [that matters].”

The 2022 Broncos had a lot more fanfare surrounding them, but it did not produce the desired results during the season.

They finished a disappointing 5-12 after being a preseason favorite to contend for the extremely competitive AFC West due to the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson Was Among The First To Arrive On Tuesday

While there was no media availability, we did learn from Mike Klis of 9News that Wilson was among the first of the players to report to the facility on Tuesday.

Klis set the scene with the Tuesday morning schedule.

“Broncos players, coaches, doctors and trainers reported Tuesday for physicals, conditioning, weight lifting and the start of the offseason training program. Dan Dalrymple’s weight room was open for business by 4:30 a.m. Some from the medical staff were in by 5:30 a.m.”

He added that Wilson was among the first to arrive in a “show-stopping sporty black sedan” and made note of the t-shirt Wilson selected to wear.

“Wearing what looked like an old-school, throwback Broncos’ T-shirt and shorts, the quarterback couldn’t wait to get started on the 2023 season.”

Broncos 2023 Schedule

In addition to the AFC West opponents (Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers) that the Broncos see two times per season, by virtue of their fourth-place finish in 2022, they see fourth-place finishers in the AFC North (Cleveland Browns), AFC South (Houston Texans), and NFC East (Washington Commanders).

They also have games with the NFC North and AFC North this season.

That makes for a challenging schedule that puts Payton’s team to the test early and often.

The Broncos are tied with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers for the 12th hardest schedule in 2023.