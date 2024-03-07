The Denver Broncos announced the release of All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news early Thursday morning.

Denver Broncos Release All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons

Sources: The #Broncos are releasing All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons in a move to clear salary cap space. Simmons becomes one of the top free agents immediately. He was to count $18.25M against the cap. Now, free. pic.twitter.com/gMois9ejId — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2024

“Justin Simmons’ impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field. We wish Justin, his wife Taryn, and their children Laney, Shae and Kyler the very best in the future.”

Simmons’ 2024 cap number was $18.25 million, the fourth-highest on the team. The Simmons release will save $14.5 million against the salary cap, with $3.75 million in dead money.

Drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft, Simmons, 30, was the longest-tenured member of the Broncos.

Simmons was named Second-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career. Simmons also made his second Pro Bowl this past season.

Known for being a ball hawk, Simmons’ 30 interceptions since 2016 are the most in the NFL.

Justin Simmons Is The Latest Cap Casualty

The Broncos have one of the worst cap situations in the NFL.

The biggest move of the week for Denver so far was the release of quarterback Russell Wilson after two seasons. Denver is set to take on $85 million in dead money over the next two seasons, the biggest hit in NFL history.

Denver entered the week $16 million over the salary cap.

Expect Denver to make a few more salary cap-saving moves before the start of free agency.