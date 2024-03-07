NFL News and Rumors

Denver Broncos Release All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) on the sidelines

The Denver Broncos announced the release of All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news early Thursday morning.

“Justin Simmons’ impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field. We wish Justin, his wife Taryn, and their children Laney, Shae and Kyler the very best in the future.”

Simmons’ 2024 cap number was $18.25 million, the fourth-highest on the team. The Simmons release will save $14.5 million against the salary cap, with $3.75 million in dead money.

Drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft, Simmons, 30, was the longest-tenured member of the Broncos.

Simmons was named Second-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career. Simmons also made his second Pro Bowl this past season.

Known for being a ball hawk, Simmons’ 30 interceptions since 2016 are the most in the NFL.

Justin Simmons Is The Latest Cap Casualty

The Broncos have one of the worst cap situations in the NFL.

The biggest move of the week for Denver so far was the release of quarterback Russell Wilson after two seasons. Denver is set to take on $85 million in dead money over the next two seasons, the biggest hit in NFL history.

Denver entered the week $16 million over the salary cap.

Expect Denver to make a few more salary cap-saving moves before the start of free agency.

Topics  
Broncos NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

