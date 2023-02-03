Derek Carr Says He Won’t Extend Contract Trigger Date

The Derek Carr era in Las Vegas will most likely come to an end very soon. At the Pro Bowl Games Skills Competition, Carr told reporters he would not extend the February 15 contract trigger date to give the Raiders more time to decide on his future.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,” Carr said to reporters about a possible trigger date extension.

Carr: “I'm just looking for teams that have made that decision consistently, that they'll continually choose to do whatever it takes to put a winning program out there. And so, for me, I just wanna win a championship.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 3, 2023

Why February 15?

February 15, just three days after the Super Bowl, is when Carr’s $40.4 million over the next two seasons becomes fully guaranteed. Las Vegas will have to pay that amount if Carr remains on the roster after February 15, which is why the Raiders will look to trade or release their former quarterback.

Even if a trade agreement occurs before February 15, it would not be official until March 15, when the new league year begins. If Carr extends his contract trigger date, it gives the Raiders more time to work out a trade. However, Carr has yet to receive permission from the Raiders to speak with other teams. Plus, Carr has a no-trade clause and would use it if deemed necessary.

“I’m just obeying the rules,” Carr said. “If it gets to the date [and I get released], then I’ll be able to talk to all my friends.”

If Carr is released before February 15, the Raiders would be left with a dead cap of $ 5.6 million.

Carr Sought Advice From Peyton Manning

Carr sought advice from Peyton Manning, a quarterback who found himself in the same situation with the Indianapolis Colts. After missing the entire 2011 season, the Colts wound up with the first pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, and quarterback Andrew Luck from Stanford was the top prospect. Before Manning could receive his $28 million roster bonus that offseason, the Colts released the legendary quarterback.

Carr shared the advice he received from Manning on how to handle the tricky situation.

“I was talking to Peyton about it today. When he was released he’s like, ‘Man, it was kind of surreal in the moment. You’re like, wow. You can’t even believe it,” said Carr. “But then you just go to the next place and you move on. You do your best there.”

If this is the end for Carr in Vegas, he leaves the Raiders with franchise records for touchdown passes (217), pass completions (3,201), and Passing yards (35,222).