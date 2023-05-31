NFL News and Rumors

Deshaun Watson Wants a Reunion with DeAndre Hopkins in Cleveland

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
New England v Houston

Deshaun Watson is recruiting DeAndre Hopkins for a reunion in Cleveland

During the Browns Foundation Golf outing at Westwood Country Club in Ohio, Deshaun Watson expressed his desire to reunite with former teammate DeAndre Hopkins, this time as members of the Cleveland Browns. Watson’s comments came shortly after Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals, sparking rumors about his next destination. Watson, speaking to Cleveland.com, highlighted their shared history as former Clemson Tigers and their successful stint with the Houston Texans from 2017 to 2019. Throughout that period, Hopkins thrived with Watson, amassing impressive numbers of 315 receptions, 4,115 receiving yards, and 31 touchdowns. His stellar performances earned him Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections in all three seasons he played alongside Watson.

“Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk. We’ve been talking since the Houston days, and whenever he was in Arizona, we were always talking. He’s always been a brother of mine since I was coming out of high school. Our connection, our relationship has always been great. And I know there’s a lot of things swirling around in the media about him possibly coming to Cleveland. For me, my answer to that is, of course we’d love to have him.”

Hopkins Won’t Be Available for Long

Interestingly, although Watson did not feature on Hopkins’ list of preferred quarterbacks to play with, as revealed on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, a potential union in Cleveland still holds promise. Adding fuel to the speculation, it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Hopkins has hired agent Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports, suggesting that the receiver is actively seeking a deal. This development is noteworthy as earlier reports indicated that Hopkins was unrepresented, creating complications for teams interested in signing him.

Is a Cleveland Reunion Possible?

However, several hurdles stand in the way of a Watson-Hopkins reunion. Finances pose a significant challenge, with the Browns currently having limited salary-cap space of around $6.7 million, according to Spotrac. In order to secure Hopkins, whoDeshaun Watson Wants a Reunion with DeAndre Hopkins in Cleveland reportedly expects a substantial contract offer, the Browns would need to navigate their financial situation and potentially restructure their funds to meet his asking price.

Furthermore, Cleveland’s wide receiver corps already appears well-stocked, which could complicate the addition of Hopkins. The team made notable off-season acquisitions by bringing in Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin to complement their established leader, Amari Cooper. In addition, they drafted Cedric Tillman from the University of Tennessee in the third round of the recent NFL draft. Balancing the financial considerations and roster depth will be crucial for the Browns if they are to pursue Hopkins and fulfill Watson’s desire for a reunion on the field.

As the offseason progresses and free agency unfolds, the potential rekindling of the Watson-Hopkins connection in Cleveland remains an intriguing storyline to watch, with both players undoubtedly recognizing the chemistry they shared during their time together in Houston.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin

Bills’ Hamlin Officially Returns to Football Activities During OTA’s

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Antonio Freeman
Happy 51st Birthday Antonio Freeman, Green Bay Packers WR Responsible For Amazing Monday Night OT Catch in 2000
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
jeremy chinn versatile defender in new look defense (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers’ New-Look 3-4 Defense Anchored By Versatile Jeremy Chinn
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance Spotted With GM John Lynch At Charity Event For Former 49ers Owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
kenny pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett’s Stolen Car With Playbook Inside Is Recovered
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals vs Oakland Raiders - October 22, 2006
Will Ferrell In Talks To Star As John Madden In Biopic ‘Madden’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots
Ex Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Admits Smoking Weed Before Games, Wants To Retire A Steeler
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top