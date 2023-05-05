At first glance, the Detroit Lions’ defense surrendered 427 points and 4,179 total yards last season. Only two NFL teams yielded more yards and four clubs gave up more points.

Brutal.

During the 1-6 start, the injury-plagued, inexperienced Lions were on the verge of setting a number of dubious records.

But, upon further examination, was it all that disastrous?

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, the 2023 Detroit Lions Defense! ⚪️ = Returning Player

🟡 = Free Agent

🟢 = Rookie

🔴 = Returning from Injury#OnePride pic.twitter.com/FFwKhRHQJi — 𝔻𝕖𝕧𝕠𝕥𝕖𝕕 𝕥𝕠 𝔻𝕖𝕥𝕣𝕠𝕚𝕥 (@Devoted2DET) May 1, 2023

Changes Helped Lions Contend After Brutal Start

Well, for the first seven games, it was. The Lions gave up an average of 35 points per game, including 48 against the Seattle Seahawks, losing a game in which the offense produced 45. The Lions’ overmatched ‘D’ allowed opponents to produce 25 first downs a game, keeping long drives intact and quarterback Jared Goff on the sidelines.

Through October, the Lions were trending toward allowing the most points in league history.

Changes were needed. And made.

The Lions dismissed defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs and defensive end Josh Paschal moved into the starting lineup.

Aidan Hutchinson spoke with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and they agreed to allow the No. 2 overall draft pick to play from a 2-point stance. Hutchinson, after a slow start, went on to record 9.5 sacks and earn the NFL Rookie of the Year honor.

James Houston emerged from the practice squad and provided constant quarterback pressure.

The alterations worked, sans the Dec. 24 loss at the Carolina Panthers during the coldest game in Bank of America Stadium history. The Panthers established a franchise-record 320 rushing yards in a 37-23 win that all but eliminated the Lions from playoff contention.

GM Brad Holmes Restocks DB Room

Following the 1-6 start, the improved defense helped the Lions capture six of their next seven outings. They also rebounded from being iced by the Panthers to win their final two games.

Over the final 10 outings, the Lions’ defense did not compete like a historically bad defense. They played like a middle-of-the-pack unit, with room to grow.

To open the offseason, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes reworked the much-maligned DB room by trading away ineffective cornerback Jeff Okudah and signing free agents Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who are projected to begin next season as starters.

Most NFL insiders expected the Lions to use last week’s top draft pick on an elite defensive prospect. Instead, Holmes traded the No. 6 overall pick and selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12. He also fortified the offense with Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in the second round, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third, William & Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal in the fifth and North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green in the seventh.

Holmes did, however, snare Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round and Alabama defensive back Brian Branch in the second, before reaching for Western Kentucky nose tackle Brodric Martin in the third.

The key to the Lions’ second-half defensive improvement last season came from coaching, health and in-game experience from young players.

At a final glance, the Lions’ defense enters 2023 as a work in progress. But with their offensive potential, they just need to remain mediocre.

"Brad Holmes identified Alabama defensive back Brian Branch as a potential versatile player for the #Lions' defense and traded up three spots from No. 48 to No. 45 to make sure they got their man." — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 29, 2023