Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater Will Wear #50 During Preseason

Wendi Oliveros
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

30-year-old veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is with his seventh NFL team in his 10th season.

Throughout his career, Bridgewater has worn #5 on all of his teams.

Now that he is with the Detroit Lions, that number is currently taken by running back David Montgomery.

For the preseason, Bridgewater will wear #50.

A quarterback cannot wear #50 during the regular season.

Per NFL rules, the quarterback has to wear numbers between 0-19.

It is unclear if Bridgewater will negotiate a deal with Montgomery to get the number for the season.

In the meantime, he will sport #50 in the red jersey so that no one mistakes him for a lineman.

Bridgewater Will Back Up Jared Goff

Bridgewater was signed by the Lions last week.

He is expected to back up Jared Goff and mentor rookie Hendon Hooker.


Bridgewater has over 15,000 receiving yards with 75 touchdown passes and 11 rushing touchdowns.

He was a 2014 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, but his career took him to the New York Jets (practice squad), New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and most recently the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Bridgewater previously worked with Lions head coach Dan Campbell when he was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach in New Orleans from 2016-2020.

Lions NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
