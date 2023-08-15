30-year-old veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is with his seventh NFL team in his 10th season.

Throughout his career, Bridgewater has worn #5 on all of his teams.

Now that he is with the Detroit Lions, that number is currently taken by running back David Montgomery.

For the preseason, Bridgewater will wear #50.

A quarterback cannot wear #50 during the regular season.

Per NFL rules, the quarterback has to wear numbers between 0-19.

It is unclear if Bridgewater will negotiate a deal with Montgomery to get the number for the season.

In the meantime, he will sport #50 in the red jersey so that no one mistakes him for a lineman.

Teddy Bridgewater said he will wear No. 50 for the Lions in preseason 😳 pic.twitter.com/aKjnsQJQkg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2023

Bridgewater Will Back Up Jared Goff

Bridgewater was signed by the Lions last week.

He is expected to back up Jared Goff and mentor rookie Hendon Hooker.

Hendon Hooker now has two veteran, starting caliber QB’s to learn from 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/voEXOcgyA9 — JReid (@JReidNBA) August 15, 2023



Bridgewater has over 15,000 receiving yards with 75 touchdown passes and 11 rushing touchdowns.

He was a 2014 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, but his career took him to the New York Jets (practice squad), New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and most recently the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Bridgewater previously worked with Lions head coach Dan Campbell when he was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach in New Orleans from 2016-2020.

Source: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is signing with the Detroit Lions. Bridgewater reconnects with Dan Campbell from their New Orleans days. pic.twitter.com/hJYE2IpMDG — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2023

