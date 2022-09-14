Detroit Lions Re-sign Justin Jackson To Main Roster From Practice Squad

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced to the media Wednesday that the side has re-signed veteran running back Justin Jackson to the active 53-man roster.

This comes after there was a void left in the roster as the Lions had to place Levi Onwuzurike on the injured reserve list Saturday following an injury.

#Lions have signed RB Justin Jackson to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad and re-signed T Darrin Paulo to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 14, 2022

Jackson was signed by the Lions in the offseason ahead of training camp, then cut from the squad 30 days later. However he was put on the practice squad just 24 hours later. It’s fair to say it’s not been a steady time as a lion so far for Jackson, however the matter could be different now following his re-signing.

In his first four seasons in the NFL, Jackson totalled 1,040 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 206 carries. He’s also been a threat as a receiver, catching 65 passes for 208 yards. He also has five kick returns to his name through four seasons, with 107 yards and a long attempt of 28 yards.

When he was with the Chargers, he usually produced the goods, with career averages of 5.0 yards per carry and 7.8 yards per catch.