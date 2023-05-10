Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch stood motionless, staring down Javier Baez. For the second time in the early innings of the April 13 matchup against the host Toronto Blue Jays, Baez committed a baserunning blunder.

Hinch had had enough of the $140 million shortstop.

When a visibly frustrated Baez walked down the dugout steps, Hinch invited him to take a spot on the bench. Baez’s head was not in the game. Or the early weeks of the season. After his first 40 at-bats, Baez batted .100 with one RBI.

Hinch’s club started 2-9 and he needed to make a statement.

Consider it delivered.

The gutsy move could have put Hinch on a path to being considered an early candidate for the American League’s Manager of the Year award.

Javier Baez got pulled from the game after forgetting how many outs the Tigers had.

A.J. Hinch Is Making Moves That Count

Yes, it’s the second week of May, but his stewardship helped the club rebound.

During the Tigers’ terrible start, their team ERA was 6.73, which ranked 29th. And their hitting was worse, connecting on just 74 hits and scoring 33 runs, which ranked 30th in both categories.

After benching Baez, the player and team responded.

Baez went 14 of 37 with three doubles and seven RBI. He entered Tuesday’s game at the Cleveland Guardians with at least one hit in 18 of 21 games, driving in 15 runs.

The Tigers (16-18) rose to second place in the Central Divison, 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins.

If the Tigers continue to play disciplined ball for the remainder of the season and contend for their first pennant since 2014, Hinch should be considered for the top managerial honor.

“I like what I see,” Hinch said during a pregame interview on Bally Sports Detroit.

Hinch’s chess-like moves during games reverberate throughout the lineup. He’s mixing and matching situations to put the Tigers in a better position to compete.

During the Tigers’ opening 34 games this season, Hinch has called on 1.26 pinch hitters per game. In 2022, he called on 0.52 pinch hitters per game and 0.44 in ‘21, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Hinch: ‘The Players Understand’

In his third season with the rebuilding franchise, Hinch is becoming more confident in his players to execute his game plan.

“We’re trying to put guys in a position to be successful as much as we can,” Hinch said, as reported by the Free Press. “We’re taking every advantage we can.

“The players understand what we’re doing. They root for each other. They’re on board. They don’t have to love it, but I do think they have to be good teammates about it.”

On the Tigers’ roster, players like Andy Ibanez, Nick Maton, Zach McKinstry and Zach Short are capable of playing multiple positions, allowing Hinch to create better in-game matchups.

Even Jonathan Schoop, an 11-year MLB veteran, is buying into Hinch’s calculated moves.

“We understand what’s going on,” Schoop said. “We’ve got to be ready because he’s always going to use his bench. We’ve got to prepare and be ready for any moment so we can go out there and contribute.”

Hinch coaches his players to be disciplined, engage in healthy dialogue and compete with confidence.

They did not early this season.

At least until Hinch delivered a strong message to a star performer.

Since losing two of three to the Blue Jays (April 11-13), the Tigers have captured five of their past seven series.

If the Tigers maintain that pace, Hinch should win the AL Manager of the Year honor.