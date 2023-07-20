NHL News and Rumors

Devils sign left winger Tomas Nosek

Jeremy Freeborn
Tomas Nosek

The New Jersey Devils signed left winger Tomas Nosek of Pardubice, Czech Republic to a one-year contact on Wednesday. Nosek’s contract was for $1 million.

Nosek is joining his fourth National Hockey League franchise. He previously played two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 2015 to 2017, four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2017 to 2021, and and the last two seasons with the Boston Bruins.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

Nosek had seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 66 games. He was a +9 with 48 penalty minutes, two shorthanded goals, one game-winning goal, 69 shots on goal, 354 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 69 hits, 20 takeaways and 22 giveaways.

Both of Nosek’s shorthanded goals came in Bruins wins. The first shorthanded goal came in a 4-1 Bruins win over the Philadelphia Flyers on November 17, 2022. The goal opened the scoring at 11:25 of the first period from Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York and Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czech Republic.  The second shorthanded goal came in a 4-2 Bruins win over the New York Rangers on March 4, 2023. The goal came at the 30 second mark of the second period, put the Bruins up 2-0 and came for Charlie Coyle of East Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Nosek’s game-winning goal came in a 5-4 Bruins win over the Washington Capitals. This was an unassisted marker and came 4:13 of the third period. At the time, the Bruins went up 3-1.

NHL Career Statistics

In 398 NHL regular season games, Nosek has 42 goals and 59 assists for 101 points. He is a -2 with 146 penalty minutes, one power-play point, eight shorthanded points, six game-winning goals, 534 shots on goal, 1291 faceoff wins, 173 blocked shots, 440 hits, 153 takeaways, and 103 giveaways. Nosek’s power-play point was a power-play assist and came in a 5-4 Golden Knights win over the San Jose Sharks on March 17, 2021. Defenseman Alec Martinez of Rochester Hills, Michigan scored the goal at 14:46 of the third period.

Other New Devils

Nosek is one of four new Devils. The other three are centre Chris Tierney of Kewsick, Ontario, centre Tyler Toffoli of Scarborough, Ontario and defenseman Colin Miller of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
