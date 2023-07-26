Soccer

Diddy, DJ Khaled, Camilla Cabello & Victoria Azarenka Among Stars That Watched Lionel Messi’s First Start at Inter Miami

David Evans
Inter Miami’s latest match was another star-studded event as A-list celebrities took to the stands to witness Lionel Messi’s first start for the club. Music and sports luminaries like Diddy, DJ Khaled, and Camila Cabello, as well as tennis superstar Victoria Azarenka, were among the crowd dazzled by Messi’s performance.

Celebrities Pack DRV PNK Stadium to Watch Messi’s First Start

This wasn’t the first time Inter Miami enjoyed such celebrity attention. His debut, where he came off the bench, saw icons like LeBron James, Tom Brady, Serena Williams, and other new celeb soccer fans in the crowd.

Still, the latest lineup of VIP spectators stole the limelight, notably Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, music producer DJ Khaled, singer Camila Cabello, and former World No.1 Belarusian tennis player, Victoria Azarenka.

You could almost taste the enthusiasm in the air as these entertainment titans watched Messi work his magic on the pitch. DJ Khaled and Diddy, a duo famous for their beats, found themselves vibing to the rhythm of Messi’s footwork instead. Even Azarenka couldn’t contain her delight, sharing a candid selfie with the caption, “My selfie with Messi… anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry.”

Inter Miami Co-Owner Beckham Greets Celeb Fans

Also in attendance was Inter Miami’s co-owner, David Beckham. The retired soccer superstar was seen sharing warm moments with the guest celebrities, including hugs with Diddy and Camila Cabello.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Messi didn’t disappoint. The Argentine international set the field ablaze, netting two goals, followed by an assist. His remarkable skills not only put Inter Miami 2-0 up in the first half, but also comforted and excited the fans present. A touching moment occurred when Messi reassured a tearful Asahd, DJ Khaled’s son, prior to kickoff.

Sharing the spotlight with Messi was Argentina’s midfielder and World Cup winner, Thiago Almada. Although Almada missed a penalty in the closing minutes, he did leave with a precious memento: Messi’s game-worn jersey.

Lionel Messi’s first start for Inter Miami was undoubtedly a spectacle, both on and off the pitch. His spellbinding performance kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, while the galaxy of celebrities in attendance elevated the event to a whole new level. As Inter Miami’s star continues to rise, fans can expect more nights under the lights with Messi leading the way.

Lionel Messi MLS Soccer
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
