The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to tinker with their lineup in the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason. On Thursday, they acquired starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow of Newhall, California and centerfielder Manuel Margot of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Jonny Deluca of Thousand Oaks, California and pitcher Ryan Pepiot of Indianapolis, Indiana according to Rogers Sportsnet.

The principal player in the deal is Glasnow, who at times has been an elite pitcher. The Dodgers are Glasnow’s third Major League team following three seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016 to 2018, and the last six seasons with the Rays from 2018 to 2023. Margot is also joining his third team. He spent four seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019, and the last four seasons with the Rays from 2020 to 2023. Deluca was a rookie in 2023 with the Dodgers, and Pepiot has spent the last two seasons with the Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow in 2023

Glasnow had a record of 10 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 3.53 in 21 games. During 120 innings pitched, he gave up 93 hits, 47 earned runs, 13 home runs, and 37 walks, to go along with 162 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.08. Glasnow’s most impressive start in 2023 came on August 26 in a 3-0 Rays win over the New York Yankees. In six innings, he gave up one hit and two walks to go along with four strikeouts.

Manuel Margot in 2023

Margot batted .264 with four home runs and 38 runs batted in. During 99 games, 311 at bats, and 336 plate appearances, Margot scored 39 runs and had 82 hits, 21 doubles, one triple, nine stolen bases, 18 walks, 117 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .310, and a slugging percentage of .376. Margot’s triple came in a 7-3 Rays win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 24.

Jonny Deluca in 2023

Deluca batted .262 with two home runs and six runs batted in for the Dodgers last season. During 24 games, 45 plate appearances, and 42 at bats, he scored five runs and had one double, one stolen base, three walks, and 18 total bases, to go along with an on base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Ryan Pepiot in 2023

Pepiot pitched in eight games and 42 innings, and had a record of two wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.14. He gave up 27 hits, 10 earned runs, seven home runs, and five walks, to go along with 38 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.76. Pepiot’s wins came in a 7-0 Dodgers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 30 and in a 10-0 Dodgers win over the Miami Marlins on September 7. In these two games which Pepiot started, he gave up zero earned runs in 12 innings, and had six strikeouts and one walk, and only gave up three hits.