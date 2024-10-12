Dodgers advance to the 2024 NLCS

We now know who the New York Mets will face in game one of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night. The Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the fifth and deciding game of the National League Divisional Series on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Teoscar Hernandez and Enrique Hernandez contribute offensively

Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez of Cotui, Dominican Republic contributed all of Los Angeles’s offense on Friday night in the shutout victory. Enrique Hernandez hit a 428 foot solo home run in the bottom of the second inning with the game winning run. Teoscar Hernandez then provided the Dodgers with key insurance as he hit a 420 foot blast in the bottom of the seventh inning to close out the scoring.

For Enrique Hernandez, it was his 14th postseason home run all-time. Of the 14 home runs in the playoffs, nine have been with the Dodgers, and five have been with the Boston Red Sox. Enrique’s nine career postseason home runs with the Dodgers are sixth all-time in Dodgers franchise history. The leaders are Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina and third baseman Justin Turner of Long Beach, California, who have 13 home runs each.

Dodgers stop Padres hitting

The other big story from the series is how all of a sudden the Padres bats went ice cold. After their six-run second inning in game three, San Diego all of a sudden went 24 consecutive innings without scoring a single run. In game four, in an 8-0 Dodgers win over the Padres, San Diego did muster seven hits, but none of them produced a run batted in, while in game five, the Padres only had two hits, as Dodgers pitchers combined for seven strikeouts.