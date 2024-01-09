MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers sign outfielder Teoscar Hernandez

Jeremy Freeborn
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez of Cotui, Dominican Republic to a one-year deal worth $23.5 million on Sunday evening. Like Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers are deferring a part of Hernandez’s contract to future seasons. The Dodgers become the fourth team Hernandez has played for following two seasons with the Houston Astros (2016 and 2017), six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018 to 2022), and one season with the Seattle Mariners (2023).

2023 MLB Statistics

In his one and only season with the Mariners, Hernandez batted .258 with 26 home runs and 93 runs batted in. During 160 games, 625 at bats, and 678 plate appearances, he scored 70 runs and had 161 hits, 29 doubles, two triples, seven stolen bases, 272 total bases, and seven sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .305, and a slugging percentage of .435. Hernandez’s triples came in a 9-4 Mariners loss to the Boston Red Sox on May 16, and in a 12-3 Mariners loss to the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers on June 4.

All-Star with the Blue Jays

In 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, Hernandez batted .296 with 32 home runs and 116 runs batted in. During 143 games. 550 at bats, and 595 plate appearances, he scored 92 runs and had 163 hits, 29 doubles, 12 stolen bases, 36 walks, 288 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .524.

One of three impact players Blue Jays traded

Hernandez is one of three Blue Jays players Toronto traded during the 2021 offseason. They also moved catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks right before Christmas Day. The Blue Jays made a colossal error in tinkering with their offensive lineup in last year’s offseason, and that is the primary reason their bats were ice cold against the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wildcard Series. Even though Hernandez is not the best defensive player, he should have been the every day designated hitter for Toronto last season.

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
