Dodgers sign relief pitcher Kirby Yates

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be very busy in Major League Baseball free agency. On Tuesday, they signed relief pitcher Kirby Yates of Lihue, Hawaii to a contract. The length of the deal and its financial terms have not yet been announced.

Seventh Major League Baseball franchise

The Dodgers are the seventh Major League Baseball team Yates has played for in his Major League Baseball career. He was also with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014 and 2015), the New York Yankees (2016), the Los Angeles Angels (2017), the San Diego Padres (2017 to 2020), the Atlanta Braves (2022 to 2023), and Texas Rangers (2024).

All-Star season in 2024

For the second time in his career, Yates was a Major League All-Star in 2024. During the 2024 MLB season, he pitched in 61 games, and had a record of seven wins and two losses with an earned run average of 1.17. In 61 2/3 innings pitched, Yates had 33 saves, two holds, and gave up 23 hits, eight earned runs, three home runs, and 28 walks, to go along with 85 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.83. It was quite simply a spectacular season for Yates with the Rangers, who emerged as not just one of Major League Baseball’s top closers this past season, but one of baseball’s best pitchers.

First time All-Star

Yates was an All-Star for the first time in his career while with the San Diego Padres in 2019. That year he led the Major Leagues with 41 saves, to go along with an earned run average of 1.19. In 60 2/3 innings pitched, Yates had a record zero wins and five losses, with 101 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.89. He also gave up 41 hits, eight earned runs, two home runs and 13 walks.

Why did Yates not pitch in 2021?

Yates signed a one year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on January 20, 2021. However, he never pitched for Toronto because he had Tommy John Surgery.