MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers sign relief pitcher Kirby Yates

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24302618_168396541_lowres-2

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be very busy in Major League Baseball free agency. On Tuesday, they signed relief pitcher Kirby Yates of Lihue, Hawaii to a contract. The length of the deal and its financial terms have not yet been announced.

Seventh Major League Baseball franchise

The Dodgers are the seventh Major League Baseball team Yates has played for in his Major League Baseball career. He was also with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014 and 2015), the New York Yankees (2016), the Los Angeles Angels (2017), the San Diego Padres (2017 to 2020), the Atlanta Braves (2022 to 2023), and Texas Rangers (2024).

All-Star season in 2024

For the second time in his career, Yates was a Major League All-Star in 2024. During the 2024 MLB season, he pitched in 61 games, and had a record of seven wins and two losses with an earned run average of 1.17. In 61 2/3 innings pitched, Yates had 33 saves, two holds, and gave up 23 hits, eight earned runs, three home runs, and 28 walks, to go along with 85 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.83. It was quite simply a spectacular season for Yates with the Rangers, who emerged as not just one of Major League Baseball’s top closers this past season, but one of baseball’s best pitchers.

First time All-Star

Yates was an All-Star for the first time in his career while with the San Diego Padres in 2019. That year he led the Major Leagues with 41 saves, to go along with an earned run average of 1.19. In 60 2/3 innings pitched, Yates had a record zero wins and five losses, with 101 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.89. He also gave up 41 hits, eight earned runs, two home runs and 13 walks.

Why did Yates not pitch in 2021?

Yates signed a one year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on January 20, 2021. However, he never pitched for Toronto because he had Tommy John Surgery.

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24302618_168396541_lowres-2

Dodgers sign relief pitcher Kirby Yates

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  53min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_8484258_168396541_lowres-2
Former MLB catcher and manager Jeff Torborg passes away at age 83
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23810262_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers sign relief pitcher Tanner Scott
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Roki Sasaki
X reacts to Dodgers signing pitcher Roki Sasaki
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Mets sign relief pitcher A.J. Minter
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24324898_168396541_lowres-2
Athletics sign reliever Jose Leclerc
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22927846_168396541_lowres-2
Former Milwaukee catcher and broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at age 90
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2025
More News
Arrow to top