Los Angeles Dodgers made baseball headlines on Sunday with the announcement that starting pitcher River Ryan of Charlotte, North Carolina will miss the rest of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season with an elbow injury. Ryan was enjoying an impressive rookie season with the Dodgers at the time of the ailment.

How did the injury happen?

According to the Associated Press, Ryan suffered tightness in his forearm on Saturday in a 4-1 Dodgers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The tightness initially happened in the third inning. Then during the fifth inning, Ryan experienced discomfort after pitching to Pirates centerfielder Michael A. Taylor. After the game, one reason why Ryan believed he experienced discomfort after tightness is because of his need to pitch quickly. He discussed the challenges of delivering a pitch every 15 seconds.

Excellent rookie season

The Dodgers have a lot to be excited about Ryan’s progress to begin the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. In his four starts, he pitched 20 1/3 innings and only gave up three earned runs for a strong earned run average of 1.33. Ryan gave up 15 hits, three earned runs, one home run and nine walks, to go along with 18 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.18.

Ryan’s win came on July 28 in a 6-2 Dodgers win over the Houston Astros. In 5 2/3 pitched, he gave up one earned run, two hits, and three walks, to go along with eight strikeouts. The Dodgers won all four games Ryan pitched in as they also beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on July 22, and the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on August 4.

Dodgers have key series against the Brewers

The Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers this week in a battle of National League division leaders. The Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres by three and a half games in the National League West and the Brewers lead the St. Louis Cardinals by a comfortable eight games in the National League Central.