The Miami Dolphins are going to be one of the more interesting teams in the NFL next season. Due to some of the moves that they made over the offseason, including acquiring Tyreek Hill and other impressive members to their offensive and defensive line, the Dolphins could be a team that does end up winning the AFC East.

It’s not going to be an easy task for them to get the job done with the Buffalo Bills in the same division as them, but they have more than enough to get the job done if they can click and do what they did on the defensive side of the ball for the past two seasons.

Their wide receiver room is loaded right now and Tua Tagovailoa should be able to find some success. There seems to be a bit of worry in terms of Preston Hill, as he isn’t necessarily getting the opportunities that he’s looking for. The 25-year-old wide receiver is going to have to play much better during camp if he’s looking to get the opportunities that he wants.

Preston Williams Makes Comments About Opportunities

Pro Football Talk reported what Mike McDaniel’s said about Preston Williams after his tweet that he wanted more opportunities:

“The most pressing needs of the football team, I don’t necessarily see within social media, so I don’t prioritize that necessarily,” “One of the things that (wide receivers coach) Wes Welker and I strongly connect on from our journeys, which were the exact same – we were the same athlete by the way – is that we hold with a lot of esteem and responsibility preparing people and giving them opportunities. It’s also really looking to the players, too, to understand that every time they’re on the field, the way we do things, it’s a tremendous opportunity for them as well as their teammates who they’re depending on to execute and operate at a high standard. People care.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how this season plays out for the Miami Dolphins, but it should be one that has been one of the more exciting for Miami in the past two decades.