Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

The NFL have today announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his influential performance in Sunday’s win at the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s the first time that Tagovailoa has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, and it’s the first any Dolphins player has won since Ryan Fitzpatrick won the award back in Week 16 of the 2019 season in an OT win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa was inspirational against the Ravens, and the 24-year-old completed 36-of-50 passes (72%) for 469 yards, and six touchdowns for a 124.1 QB rating. The 36 completions, 469 passing yards and six passing touchdowns were all career highs. He also became the first Dolphins QB to throw for six touchdowns since Hall of Famer Dan Marino in 1986.

Here are all of his six touchdowns from Sunday’s game.

Here’s ALL SIX of Tua Tagovailoa’s Touchdowns from today! What a performance! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/32IWZmeN6o — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) September 18, 2022

It’s a big year for Tagovailoa, who is in the third year of his rookie contract, and so far he’s thriving under the Dolphins’ new head coach Mike McDaniel

The 2-0 Dolphins are set to take on the 2-0 Bills on Sunday for what’s expected to be an exciting early-season matchup in AFC East.