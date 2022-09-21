NFL News and Rumors

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Tagovailoa
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The NFL have today announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his influential performance in Sunday’s win at the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s the first time that Tagovailoa has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, and it’s the first any Dolphins player has won since Ryan Fitzpatrick won the award back in Week 16 of the 2019 season in an OT win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa was inspirational against the Ravens, and the 24-year-old completed 36-of-50 passes (72%) for 469 yards, and six touchdowns for a 124.1 QB rating. The 36 completions, 469 passing yards and six passing touchdowns were all career highs. He also became the first Dolphins QB to throw for six touchdowns since Hall of Famer Dan Marino in 1986.

Here are all of his six touchdowns from Sunday’s game.

It’s a big year for Tagovailoa, who is in the third year of his rookie contract, and so far he’s thriving under the Dolphins’ new head coach Mike McDaniel

The 2-0 Dolphins are set to take on the 2-0 Bills on Sunday for what’s expected to be an exciting early-season matchup in AFC East.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bills

Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson Receives Good News After Neck Injury Scare

Author image joshstedman  •  41min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Joe Haden To Re-Sign For Browns For Just One Day Before Retiring
Author image joshstedman  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
american-football-1666276_1920
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended For One Game By The NFL
Author image joshstedman  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL teams NEW
Next Set Of Nominees Announced For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Author image joshstedman  •  31min
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign veteran WR Cole Beasley
Buccaneers to sign veteran WR Cole Beasley
Author image James Foglio  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Brawl
Top Five Talking Points From Week 2 In The NFL
Author image Kyle Curran  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
nbc_fnia_florio_lamarjackson_220908
NFL Fantasy Football Best Week 2 Performers | Lamar Jackson On Top
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 20 2022
More News
Arrow to top